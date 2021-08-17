“Be self-controlled and alert. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour. Resist him, standing firm in the faith.” (1 Peter 5:8,9)
In our day-to-day lives, it is wise to stay vigilant. We need to watch out for our safety, and that of our loved ones. So we are wary of too-good-to-be-true offers that come through our email. We look carefully at our surroundings when going to a parked car at night. We warn our children about the potential danger of strangers. We stay alert to possible danger.
Speaking in the Bible, the Lord warns us to stay vigilant and alert, especially against the being who could do tremendous damage: the devil. He is a spirit being, who was created holy by God, but chose to sin against the Lord. He came under God’s judgment and will experience eternal torment in the lake of burning fire. Because he hates God, the devil tempted God’s first creatures, Adam and Eve, to believe him instead of God. Tragically, the devil succeeded.
“The old evil foe now means deadly woe,” Martin Luther wrote in his hymn "A Mighty Fortress Is Our God." The devil prowls around like a roaring lion with a ferocious appetite, and he seeks to cause harm, misery, destruction and death. The damage he causes is apparent all around us (in Watertown, too): shattered families, neglectful parents, disobedient children, divorce, lovelessness, violence and abuse. The devil tells his lie that sinners can rescue themselves and do not need Jesus as their Savior. He wars against the preaching and teaching of God’s word, enticing and deceiving many to stay away from churches where the Bible is preached and taught.
Only one is greater than the devil: Jesus Christ. He did battle with the devil throughout his ministry. When tempted by the devil, Jesus counterattacked with God’s word. By dying and rising from the dead, Christ destroyed the devil and his works. The devil has no hold on Jesus, the sinless and victorious Son of God.
Because Adam and Eve believed the devil instead of the Lord, they sinned against God and became sinful. All of their descendants — each one of us —are sinful, too. We deserve to be judged and condemned by God. Yet all who believe in Jesus have forgiveness of sins as a gift from God because of Jesus’ death and resurrection. They will not be cursed by God and cast into the eternal fire prepared for the devil (Matthew 25:41), but welcomed into the eternal inheritance prepared by God because of his love in Christ (Matthew 25:34).
Believers in Jesus have been bought by Christ from the power of the devil. They are safe in Jesus. They stay vigilant against the roaring lion and resist him, standing firm in the faith. When they fall, they humbly confess to Jesus their sins and receive from him pardon — and power to resist the devil.
