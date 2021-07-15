“Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I shall fear no evil; for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me. ”
For many of us these words from the 23rd Psalm can probably describe the last year and a half very well. We have faced and continue to face a disease that killed many, we have faced and continue to face division in our country that has also resulted in loss of life, and we have faced our own personal losses that are a part of our human journey on this earth.
In many ways we were separated from each other in our families, our communities, and our faith communities. In that time however, we have learned to do new things and experience our lives together in different ways. Families and communities who are physically separated have been given the opportunity to meet together online, a new way of walking together.
Neighbors who we rarely saw or talked now had the opportunity to meet and greet that was not there. Our community parks and even our own yards have been rediscovered, are being used, improved, and cared for by us, our communities, and our neighbors. We had the opportunity to have our homes and communities become those green pastures and still waters.
For each of us, this walk through a scary valley, has been different. Each of us have been placed in a position where have had to experience new things or rediscovered things that used to bring us life, either by doing them or identifying the loss of not doing them.
In the 23rd Psalm, a table is spread before us in the presence of those who trouble us. A picture is painted for us of joining at a table to share the bounty that is described in the psalm. For us, that table has been reset with many new things or ways to be together. We may find that new people have joined us at the table, we may be joined by those who troubled us, and we may be joined by others we thought were lost but now have returned.
No matter what the changes, our tables will be different and hopefully have more of us gathered around them. The greatest gift we can give is to accept the new gifts that we have been given in this time and to share that bounty we have been given. Our time in the valley has been shared by each of us; none of us were spared. As we emerge from this and any other valleys we travel, look for the ways our souls have been revived, how we have been called to be different, and have we can be brought together in new ways.
Take some time, no matter what your faith tradition is, to read the 23rd Psalm this week, for surely goodness and mercy shall follow us all the days of our lives.
