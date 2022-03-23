A number of years ago, while my dentist was switching instruments, I asked him, “What are our tongues doing in there while you’re working on our teeth?”
“Usually misbehaving themselves,” he said. “The tongue just wants to know what’s going on.”
I also asked the hygienist, and she said, “Tongues follow my instruments around the mouth, and some tongues, heavy and strong, even try to push the instruments out of the mouth.”
According to them, the tongue almost seems to have a life of its own.
Also in God’s Word: the tongue seems to have a life of its own. The apostle James noticed that “man has been able to tame all kinds of animals, birds, reptiles, even creatures of the sea. But no man can tame the tongue.”
James uses unforgettable imagery. “We put bits into the mouths of horses to control the whole animal. Ships too are steered by a very small rudder. Similarly, the tongue, though a small part of the body, makes great boasts and corrupts the whole person, steers the whole body, sets the whole course of one’s life.” Your tongue “is a restless evil, full of deadly poison.”
If you can’t control your tongue, what else can’t you control? Jesus says, “I tell you that you will have to give account on the day of judgment for every careless word you have spoken.” I wince every time I hear it. God help us.
God has helped us. He has sent his Son to save us also from our tongues. In 1 Peter 2, the Bible says: “He committed no sin, and no deceit was found in his mouth” (v. 22). Every time He opened his mouth, He spoke truth. Often, He preceded His words with, “Truly, truly I say to you . . .” Once He even said, “I am the Truth.”
It’s the sort of claim that got him crucified; not for feeding the hungry or healing the sick, but for the truths He spoke about us and Himself. Through his suffering and dying, He kept his tongue under control.
Isaiah 53 says: “He was oppressed and afflicted, yet he did not open his mouth; he was led like a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is silent, so he did not open his mouth” (v.7).
Why? It’s what He came to do -- to die for us and our forgiveness. To be silent in suffering for all the times we were noisy with our boasting, our slander and our lies.
You recall, when He was hanging on the cross, there was a withering stream of curses and condemnations. In reply, his tongue formed these words, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do."
Still today, his eucharistic forgiveness goes straight to the problem. Our lips and tongues are the first to be touched by his cleansing blood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.