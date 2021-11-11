Philip asks Jesus “Lord, show us the Father and we will be satisfied”. Jesus responds… “Have I been with you all this time, Philip, and you still do not know me?”… [John 14:8-9]
Jesus also said “I am in the Father and the Father is in me….” This is part of how we have come to understand that Jesus is not just sent from God but is God.
I sometimes wonder how many people are like Philip –- aware of Jesus but still feeling like God is somewhere else. When Jesus spoke, and interacted with people, what people saw and experienced was the perfect role model for us to learn how God wants us to live in communion with other people.
Granted, today we don’t have Jesus present with us like he was with the first disciples. Jesus may be perceived as historical, antiquated; the stories are old. There are many ways life can be unsatisfying.
In the request today, God shows us Jesus and we will be satisfied.? We can see, and hear, Jesus today. Consider this, we have Jesus speaking to us through scripture. We have Jesus speaking to us through the Holy Spirit.
I know this is in many ways hard to comprehend. How can a person also be God: human and divine? Jesus knew this would be challenging for our mortal minds, minds that are on this side of death; prior to our resurrection.
If you struggle to believe Jesus is God, at least believe in the works of Jesus. Jesus says simply believing in works that emulate Jesus will allow us to do similar things that Jesus was able to do. And how amazing would the world be if everyone emulated Jesus’ works!
What in the world has you unsatisfied today?
Do you have someone whom you’re having trouble forgiving? Think of Jesus on the cross, crucified and dying, forgiving those who put him there.
Do you consider yourself unable to speak about Jesus? Jesus invited uneducated laborers to learn from him and who later provided great witness about Jesus.
Maybe you think your life is very comfortable and blessed, yet something is still missing. Think about the emptiness of Nicodemus or Zacchaeus and how Jesus showed them life fuller and richer!
Maybe you are bothered by one of the many forms of injustice that exist today. Think about how Jesus cleared the temple in a very dramatic fashion, upsetting the tables so they could be re-set properly.
Do you feel like an outcast, an oddball, socially awkward? Think about the Samaritan woman and how Jesus gave her affirmation that she was valued and valuable.
It is one thing to know about Jesus. It is another to know Jesus from one’s own experience. Do you want to know God? Get to know Jesus. And then discover the wonder of life in Jesus and be satisfied.
