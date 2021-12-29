When Jesus saw the crowds, he went up the mountain;
and after he sat down, his disciples came to him.
Then he began to speak, and taught them, saying:
“Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.”
Matthew 5:1-2, 8
It's 21 months and counting since COVID-19 came on the scene. One would think with so much quarantine time, illness and death we would be a kinder and gentler nation.
However, so much of our society lives by the rule of putting ourselves first, without thinking about how our actions affect others. We are lost and without a solid rock on which to stand. We either have lost or have no foundation upon which to live our lives, no moral compass to uphold.
We are “Like sheep without a shepherd” (Matthew 9:36), just as the crowd was to whom Jesus preached. We need to base our lives and our actions on Gospel values, on loving others as we are loved, and learning how to be of service. Only then will we know true contentment and joy, for what we give to others, we give to ourselves.
A prayer for the New Year:
Lord of wisdom, teach us to walk in your ways so that our actions may always glorify you. May we desire to witness to others your love so that they may draw closer to you. Take from us whatever hinders us from adhering to your word. Create in us the desire to serve others and, in doing so, serve you.
Our world desperately needs models of truth and integrity, people of honor whose lives attest to your goodness. May we always seek to be persons who inspire others to faithful obedience of that which Jesus taught us.
Help us follow those who have begun this good work, those who, before us, were determined to advance Jesus’ mission of healing, teaching, or caring for the poor. Guide us to be your light so that we may witness to others your truth and your life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.