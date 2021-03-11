When someone else makes a mistake, assume the worst. OK, so what do I mean by this?
One day I was sitting at an intersection, waiting for the light to turn green with two cars in front of me. The car first in line to go either didn’t notice the light turn green or was in the wrong lane and had to inconvenience the cars behind them (including me) by trying to get over.
The person in front of me lost their mind in a fit of rage at this inconvenience. I could see them screaming at the car that had been in front of them and had now turned right. I then watched as the furious driver drove forward through the intersection with both hands off the wheel in anger. This caused them to not notice the car that had legally turned in front of them from the right. I then watched as this car braked to slow down and the enraged driver with hands off the wheel still yelling ran right into the back of them!
Being the imperfect person that I am, I initially responded with a chuckle and thought, “Well, that’s what you get." In that moment I felt God lead me to reflect on the unknowns of this situation. I began to consider that the first person who had been distracted could have perhaps just received traumatic news that had divided their attention.
What if that individual was returning from the doctor’s office having just been given a diagnosis of cancer, or what if they had just received news that a loved one had died?
I then imagined how differently the enraged person would have responded (assuming a rational person) if they would have known this information. How much more graciously and civilly might they have responded? Perhaps a different response that would have saved themself and the person they hit from the greater inconvenience of being in an accident -- a far greater inconvenience than having to forgive someone for holding up their day by five seconds.
I pondered the potential unknowns for why a person would respond with such rage over something so trivial. I then had to let go of my own harsh judgments of the angry person and pray they find peace and healing in whatever caused them to act that way.
It’s amazing the kind of embarrassing “life crashes” we can avoid when we are able to patiently slow down and respond to people and events with a greater sense of humility, grace, patience and forgiveness.
The Gosple According to Matthew 22:37-39:
Jesus replied, “‘You must love the Lord your God with all your heart, all your soul, and all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. A second is equally important: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’
