Jesus prays right before his arrest, trial and crucifixion for the church. He has already prayed that his presence in this world will bring God glory. He has prayed for his disciples that they be protected and that they may be one, as God and Jesus are one.
Then Jesus says “I ask not only on behalf of these, but also on behalf of those who will believe … that they may all be one.” (John 17:20-21)
Do you want to be “one” with everyone? Often, we find people who think like us and form a group and exclude everyone else unless they want to change to be like us.
We like the pledge of being “one nation under God." We are also a nation of independence. We have people who have fought wars, and many have died in battle, so that we have the freedoms as individuals we enjoy. Independence and being one is a tricky thing to manage. Isn’t that a significant part of our nation’s struggle with mass shootings? No one wants people killed by guns. And many people want independence to have a gun.
There must be something important about being “one” that Jesus would focus his prayer on it. Isn’t it that we are to be one like Jesus and God in their relationship while Jesus was in this world?
What do we learn from Jesus? Jesus consults with God in everything he does. Jesus’ desires are based on being one with God. Jesus wanted people to believe in him. How are we to pursue being one in a culture that is disjointed? Find something that is able to heal and unite.
God is the Creator. It is God alone that knows the whole plan for life in the creation. Let’s learn from God the best way to go about our lives in what is simple as well as complex.
When your actions and words are inspired by Jesus, doesn’t that shape your heart’s passion to bless the people in your life? Of course, it does. Everything Jesus did, healing, teaching, serving, was to help people see their worth and value as God sees them.
And when we are learning from God and inspired by Jesus, wouldn’t the example of your life be a blessing to others in a way that would encourage them to believe God sent Jesus for everyone? Yes, it would. Imagine if everyone believed God sent Jesus to redeem and save. If everyone would be inspired by what can be learned about how Jesus interacted with all sorts of people, imagine the positive effect on dissolving hate, greed, violence and such.
Being one doesn’t mean losing our personal individualism. It means we choose to be an individual, with others, whose heart and mind is on God; whose words and actions are inspired by Jesus with the desire to help everyone believe God sent Jesus. It means we desire harmony, consensus, and agreement. Let’s desire being one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.