There are many ways in which we can use our abilities to love, serve and help one another in our work place, community or church. Maybe it’s by being a youth coach, walking dogs, serving on a board or a committee, or being a mentor.
A few weeks ago I found a discarded weather radio in our church building and I started listening to it. The broadcast was talking about the need for trained spotters, so I became one.
In the class, we learned about different types of clouds, storms, and how to make a weather report. The weather instructor made the following statement, “People react to reports! You’re the confirmation source.” What he was trying to communicate was that people react more strongly to an eyewitness report, than someone who is sitting in a studio giving a report. If someone hears that a spotter has witnessed a tornado a mile from where they are, most people will react by taking cover.
People react to reports. The books of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John are confirmed reports from spotters who witnessed God coming down in human flesh. “The Father has sent His Son to be the Savior of the world. We have seen it and are witnesses to it.” (1 John 4:14) They witnessed how God anointed Jesus with the Holy Spirit and with power. They reported how Jesus healed those who were sick, cast out demons and even calmed a storm.
They also gave the report on the death and resurrection of Jesus. The disciples and many others were the confirmation source that Jesus did indeed bodily rise from the dead. Many physically ate and drank with Jesus. Jesus commanded them to share their report to all people and to testify that he is the one appointed by God to be judge of the living and the dead.
This past Thursday, many Christians observed The Ascension of our Lord. Listen from the report in Acts 1:9, 11. “After he had said this, he was taken up before their very eyes, and a cloud hid him from their sight.” I am not sure if it was a scud cloud, a shelf cloud or a cumulonimbus cloud, but the report said Jesus was hidden from their sight. “Then two men dressed in white stood beside them and said, ‘This same Jesus, who has been taken from you into heaven, will come back in the same way you have seen him go into heaven.’”
“People react to reports.” How do you react to the confirmed report that Jesus has done it all by taking away your sins and rescuing you from eternal death? Millions around the world, and throughout the centuries, have responded with repentance and faith in the Gospel message. They have taken these confirmed reports seriously and it shaped their lives. They confessed that God will fully restore them on the last day when He comes again.
As followers of Jesus, we celebrate these confirmed reports from eyewitnesses. Blessed ascension!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.