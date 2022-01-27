Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so….
Just about every Christian in America knows this song. Perhaps you even found yourself singing the melody as you read the words. Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so… .
It’s one of the first songs that young Christians learn. It’s clear – it’s simple – it’s memorable. How do followers of Jesus know that he loves them? Because the Bible tells them so.
But why listen to the Bible when there are hundreds of other “holy books?” Is it simply because the Bible is the most widely circulated book in the history of the world? The Guinness Book of World Records estimates that over 5 billion copies have been printed. No other book even comes close. But just because a book has been copied and printed and reprinted billions of times does not necessarily mean that it is true and trustworthy.
So why the Bible? Maybe some would say that they trust the Bible because it claims to be the inspired word of God. However, there are other “holy” books that claim to be the inspired word of God. For example, Muslims claim that the words of God came to Mohammed like water through a pipe — directly and without distortion. And in Doctrines and Covenants, one of the authoritative scriptures of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the Lord says that he gave Joseph Smith “power from on high … to translate the Book of Mormon; which contains … the fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ … Which was given by inspiration” (Doctrines and Covenants 20:8-10 selected verses).
So again, why do Christians trust the Bible over any other “holy book?” The simple answer is Jesus. Christians believe that Jesus is God himself who stepped into human history. The fact that Jesus of Nazareth walked on this earth 2000 years ago is widely accepted by historians and scholars of all faiths.
Christians also believe that before Jesus was born into our world, he was with God and was God (John 1:1). Jesus himself says, “No one has ever gone into heaven except the one who came from heaven – the Son of Man (John 3:13). In other words, he is like a traveler from a different country who can share firsthand experience about God and his kingdom.
Not only that, but Jesus demonstrated his authority by rising from the dead. No other religious teacher has died, been buried, and risen from the dead. The resurrection of Jesus stands at the center of human history and testifies to who he is and why he came. He came to bear all the wrongdoing and evil of the world and bury it in the grave. He rose again to bring eternal salvation for all who would believe in him.
So, why the Bible? Because of Jesus — because he is the only one who has come from God and who has passed through death into life. It might seem simple and maybe even a bit childish, but it’s true: Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so.
