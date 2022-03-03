John Steinbeck, Nobel-Prize- and Pulitzer-Prize-winning author, once wrote, “All war is a symptom of man’s failure as a thinking animal.”
The reality is that most wars are begun and waged with an incredible amount of strategizing and contingency planning. Even Jesus observed that careful forethought on the part of leaders is essential before waging war: “If a king is going to fight against another king, first he will sit down and plan” (Luke 14:31).
Could war then be symptomatic of something deeper, more pernicious than simply a failure of logic or rationale as Steinbeck alleges? I believe it is.
War, such as the kind we are witnessing in Ukraine, is fundamentally a moral failure. The members of Vladimir Putin’s cabinet who support his evil plan to attack Ukraine, and those generals who are executing that plan, are undoubtedly well-educated men. War is not a problem of the intellect; it is a problem of the heart.
In his epistle, the apostle James asks and then answers a question about another kind of war: “Where do wars and fights come from among you? Do they not come from your desires for pleasure that war in your members?” (4:1).
James is borrowing terminology that denotes actual military warfare to describe the interpersonal conflicts taking place among his readers. While no one in James’ audience was being bombed or displaced from their homes like so many Ukranians at this tragic hour in history, people then were injuring and being injured by others spiritually, and James is calling for a truce among the warring factions.
The apostle Peter also recognizes that the root cause of spiritual conflict are the sinful desires that spring from the heart. 1 Peter 2:11 says, “Dearly beloved, I beseech you as strangers and pilgrims, abstain from sinful desires which war against the soul.”
In other words, the Bible teaches that we are willing to fight and go to war when we don’t get the things we want in life. We have a heart problem. The only true solution to the problem of war, whether the interpersonal or international kind, is a heart that has been transformed by the grace of God at conversion.
Vladimir Putin’s action to annex a sovereign state like Ukraine through the machinery of war is criminal and immoral; he needs a new heart. You may need a new heart, too. Are you at war with God, or with others? Give Him your heart today and He will make all things new for you.
“After those days, saith the Lord, I will put my laws into their mind, and write them in their hearts.” (Hebrews 8:10)
