Sometimes I hear people say, “I will never be able to forgive myself for that.”
It sounds humble and contrite, but do not ever say that. Why? It makes your sin bigger than Jesus. That’s called idolatry, a sin against the first commandment.
Is there anything that you have done that is so awful that not even God can forgive you of it? 1 John 1:7 says, “The blood of Jesus Christ cleanses us from all sin.”
“All sin.” Do you realize how far that little word “all” goes? Is there anything that wiggles past that word? In Isaiah 1, God says, “Come now, let us reason together. Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall become like wool” (v. 18).
John the Baptist hailed Jesus as “the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world” (John 1:29). Where does he take it? Away from us is the important thing. “As far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us” (Psalm 103:12). He also promises, “I will forgive their iniquities and will remember their sins no more” (Hebrews 8:12).
He remembers you and me, even to the point of knowing how many hairs are on our heads. He remembers his son Jesus on the cross and his suffering and death for us. He remembers the promises he made to you in Holy Baptism. But He deliberately forgets your sin. Thank God for divine amnesia!
“I will never be able to forgive myself for that.” The good news is you do not have to forgive yourself, because Jesus is quite willing to do that for you.
Closely related is, “I will never be able to forgive him/her for that.”
Please do not ever say that either. Why? Because if you cannot forgive someone else, it calls into question whether you yourself have received the forgiveness of God in Christ Jesus. His forgiveness of us provokes our forgiveness for others. His compassion for us rouses our compassion for others.
In Matthew 18: 21-35 (the parable of the unforgiving servant), Jesus makes it clear He expects his rich and full forgiveness for us will change the way we live with others.
If we know and remember the whopping load of sin of which God has forgiven us, then it should not be impossible for us to forgive others for something which is always much smaller. In Matthew 6, Jesus said, “If you forgive others their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you, but if you do not forgive others their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses” (verses 14-15). Again, it’s not that our forgiveness from God depends upon our ability to forgive others, for then salvation would be by works rather than by grace. Rather, if I stubbornly refuse to forgive others, clearly that is a sign I have rejected God’s forgiveness God has for me.
Colossians 3 says, “As the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive” (verse 13). The Lord has freely forgiven us in Christ. We can do none other than share that forgiveness freely with others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.