“Today in the town of David, a savior was born for you. He is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:11 Evangelical Heritage Version)
Parents often wonder about their newborn child. They may ask questions like the following: What will our child do when he grows up? What will he become? What will he accomplish?
What they might wish or envision could turn out differently. Many years later they find out what their child will do or become.
On the night of Christ’s birth, the angel in the birth announcement to the shepherds declared what the child wrapped in swaddling clothes would do. He would be the savior. The name Jesus means “the Lord saves” or simply “savior."
The name and the life’s work of the baby had also been revealed to Mary and Joseph: “You are to give him the name Jesus, because he will save his people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21 EHV). Jesus was born to save.
Saviors rescue. They bring help to people in distress. The one in distress cannot help himself. Without help, that person could suffer severely, and even die. A front-line health care worker is a rescuer to a patient struggling with a respirator while afflicted with COVID. A firefighter is a rescuer to a child trapped in a burning building. A first responder is a rescuer to the driver mangled inside the car at the bottom of the ditch. A Seal team soldier is a rescuer for the American citizen held hostage in a terrorist stronghold.
Have you ever been rescued? Every one of us has, because every person needed to be rescued from sin, Satan and eternal death. Sin puts every person in peril. Humanity has ruined God’s perfect creation. Every sinful person is responsible to God for his or her sins. Sinners face eternal death as God’s fair and just punishment for sin. That includes every one of us. We could never get out of our disastrous situation. We needed a rescuer.
Jesus was born to save. He did the rescuing. In fact, only he could. As the angel announced, Jesus is Christ, the Lord. He is God himself, the eternal son of God. He is God the father’s specially chosen and only Savior for sinners. Because he is the Lord and Christ, he has no sin. That qualifies him uniquely as the only one who could save sinners.
Because he is Lord and Christ, he has divine power to rescue. He fulfilled what he was born to do. He lived as every person should by obediently following God’s will as expressed in the 10 Commandments. He died in the place of every person by bearing in his soul and body the full burden of sin, which sinners should answer for. Then he sealed his rescue of sinners by rising from the dead.
Because of everything Jesus did as the rescuer of sinners, we are saved! As the angel announced to the shepherds, “A Savior has been born for you.” Children are born to their parents. Jesus was born not only to Joseph and Mary, he was born for the shepherds, and for each and every sinner. Because he is the savior, he has brought the greatest Christmas gifts ever: forgiveness of sins, reconciliation to God, meaning and purpose for life now, and life with him forever.
May you find great joy in the good news of Christ’s birth! A savior has been born for you! May you treasure his Christmas gifts always!
