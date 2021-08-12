To the disgust of many and likely the surprise of none, news headlines in recent days have once again exposed the moral vacuum that exists among the most privileged and powerful in our society.
It seems that reports of sexual assault allegations being leveled at the elite in our society are never far from the news cycle. Indeed, power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely.
While no one would ever suggest that Hollywood was a paragon of virtue, the number and extent of accusations that have come to light from within that industry in recent years is stupefying. Of course, the problem of sexual impropriety is not exclusive to the entertainment world. It can be observed in every segment of society: corporate America, professional sports, academia, politics, and even the church.
In Acts 18, the Apostle Paul arrives in the city of Corinth on a mission to present the person and claims of Jesus Christ. Ancient Corinth was like modern America in many ways. Corinth was home to many of the most privileged and powerful in Greece. It was renowned for its fashions and cosmopolitan flair. But Corinth was also a place known far and wide for its sexually charged atmosphere. In fact, the city’s name became a byword among the Roman empire for immoral conduct: to “Corinthianize” was to live a sexually promiscuous life.
What can we learn in all of this? First, in spite of their success and power, politicians, celebrities and pro athletes are powerless to subdue their illicit desires. And so are you and I (Romans 8:8). The only power that can ultimately tame sexual promiscuity is found in the one whom Paul proclaimed to the people of Corinth – the Lord Jesus Christ. Jesus said to the woman taken in adultery, “Neither do I condemn thee; go, and sin no more.”
Second, sexual promiscuity, like any sin, will destroy the life of the person who practices it. No matter how successful, powerful or popular that person may be, he or she will not escape the destructive power of such sin. If their sinful ways do not take them down in this life (e.g. the current governor of New York), it will most certainly in the next. “But the fearful, unbelieving, abominable, murders, sexually immoral…shall have their part in the lake of fire” (Revelation 21:8).
Is your life caught up in the chains of illicit desires and behavior? Paul’s message to ancient Corinth offers hope to you today: “Don’t you know that the unrighteous will not the inherit the kingdom of God? Neither will the sexually immoral….And such were some of you: but you have been washed through Jesus Christ” (1 Corinthians 6:9-11). Forgiveness and freedom from sexual sin are available in Jesus Christ alone. Repent and believe on Him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.