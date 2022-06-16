“You have loved righteousness and hated wickedness; therefore God, your God, has set you above your companions by anointing you with the oil of joy.” (Hebrews 1:9)
“Don’t worry, be happy” has been the definition of a good life for many people. When parents are asked about their dreams for their children, they may declare that they hope most fervently that their children will be happy. We believe that if we have a good marriage, healthy children, prominent careers, strong bodies, and a secure 401K, our lives will be good.
Do we achieve a good life by being happy?
An author wrote, “We now have, as average Americans, doubled real incomes and double what money buys. We have espresso coffee, the World Wide Web, sports utility vehicles, and caller ID. And we have less happiness, more depression, more fragile relationships, less communal commitment, less vocational security, more crime and more demoralized children.”
Whatever we have is never quite enough. We all need an additional 10% of our income. Our bodies are run down. We yearn for a fulfilling job. Our families are stressed out.
After pursuing happiness and possessions, too many people are exhausted and lost on the way.
As a follower of Jesus Christ, what is the way to discover a good life? The source of a good life is being a Christian itself. Being a Christian does not mean just saying that Jesus Christ is our guide. Being a Christian means living a life in the way Jesus taught us.
A lawyer came to Jesus and asked him how to live a moral life. In life, the lawyer had what many of us desire: position, a future and security. But such things were not enough. This lawyer wanted to know how to live a life with meaning. Jesus answered by quoting two verses from the Old Testament: Love God and Love your neighbor (Matthew 22:34-40).
Christians begin to live a good life in our journey on the way by following Jesus Christ and following these two principles. We call Jesus’ response “The Great Commandment.” I invite you to contemplate “The Great Commandment: Loving God and loving your neighbor” during this month to live a good life.
“God is the author of all true happiness; he is the donor of all true happiness. . .. He that hath him for his God, for his portion, is the only happy man in the world.” – Thomas Brook
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.