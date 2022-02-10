A new church board member shared with me that their opinions might not align with my own. I expressed gratitude because if I have a board of everyone who agrees, then I am missing some important ideas.
Our world is diverse, which means agreement may not be easy. Ask any committed couple: Do you always agree? The chances are probably not. Yet, they love one another, respect each other and are committed to one another? In a world that tells us we need to blame those who think differently; what if, instead, we valued and cherished those differences?
I am often asked “what’s a Moravian?” When I respond, I share that we value relationships over rules, we care about one another more than being right.
For many, the reaction is refreshment, hearing that a church is not bullying someone into one way of believing, thinking or acting.
Moravians sit on all sides of the political spectrum, Moravians hold different beliefs when it comes to faith, justice, theology, values and more. We have always had differences and quite frankly, we always will.
I am suspect of anyone who has all the answers, God didn’t give anyone all the knowledge, instead God gave us various gifts to be part of the whole. In 1 Corinthians 12, Paul shares that the Holy Spirit gives different kinds of gifts, service, and working for the common good. Paul goes on to explain how our different body parts are special on their own, but work together for the whole body. A finger is no more/less valuable than a lung or ear; all matter to us and to God.
In a world where we are encouraged to blame those who act differently than us, what if, instead, we tried understanding. Understanding does not mean agreeing, it simply means respecting the values of another. Individually, there may be a limit, when another has no respect in treating others. But most people are respectful, helpful, understanding and lovable, if given the chance.
When our denomination was discussing our theology about homosexuality, I sat on the discussion panel along with another who was adamantly opposed to anyone who identified as gay. I ate lunch with him and learned that his son had committed suicide. Does this man have a right to hate homosexuals? No. Did it give me an opportunity to know him and to have empathy? Absolutely. I still disagree with him, but can I respect him as a child of God.
It is time we stop allowing the world to encourage blame and hate against those we disagree. Instead, try understanding, good conversation, respect and acknowledgement that nobody has it all correct.
The gifts of the Spirit come in a variety, so find them in others. Understand where people are coming from, strengthen your own beliefs and change them depending on what you learn. Be open to hearing from one another and know that God loves us all. I love the reminder, 2 + 2 = 4, but so does 3 + 1….God can be found in both equations, so don’t limit the world by your own understanding.
