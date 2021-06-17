The Devil hates thinking. He prefers flighty and weightless thoughts flowing through your head and heart without any sort of mindfulness.
He rejoices at emptiness as a form contentment and vain repetition as mediation. He works best in rumbled, disheveled emotions all jumbled, and agitated. His beauty is corrosive. He trumpets and supports droning tradition for social cohesion. He delights in destroying wholesome tradition in the name of progress. His logic is that of deception. He loves vanity.
Satan wants us to be constantly discontented, clicking, swiping, anxious and crying out the words of Psalm 4:6 before the world and our screens, “Who will show us some good?”
The passing pleasure we gain quickly subsides, and we must buy something new, post a snarky comment, seek some temporary moment of security. We need a new spouse, a different job, a better vacation, and onward.
God rejoices in thinking. He calls out to us, “Come now, let us reason together, says the LORD.” (Isa. 1:18). He warns of the passing pleasure of sin, the frothy lightness of our life, the terror of self-deception, and the importance of weighing the holiness of God and the duration of eternity. His logic feels ponderous, old fashioned, dutiful, yet it embraces and warms us like a sunrise. He makes statements requiring thought, God having “no one greater by whom to swear, he swore by himself.” (Hebrews 6:13) Such is God.
In the battle between vain thoughtlessness and thinking, the Bible provides us instruction worthy of our notice and consideration. We are told in Psalm 4, “Be agitated, and do not sin; ponder in your own hearts on your beds, and be silent” (verse 4).
God wants us to slow down and think. He wants us to stop clicking, subdue our agitation, slow down and consider. Particularly, he wants us to cease sinning, which requires thinking about his law: “Love God with” all your being, and “You shall love your neighbor as yourself” (Mark 12:30a, 31).
Such is God’s love and law. Even the Beatles seem to agree—all we need is love. Yet, we must not be self-deceived. There are sinful loves. We can be “lovers of self, lovers of money,” “lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having the appearance of godliness” (2 Timothy 3:2,5).
To reason with God, to be thinking with him, requires that we rightly order our loves. We are to love God with all of our being and then to order our lesser loves of self and neighbor according to our first love of God. And to do such requires careful contemplation.
We need moments of silence, quiet solitude to consider the truth in love. To “ponder in you own hearts on your beds, and be silent.” David tells us our reasonable conclusion, “put your trust in the Lord (Psalm 4:5). Thinking and reasoning about and with God leads to faith. Trust in a God so great his highest thought is himself, and faith in a god who so ordered his love that he “sent his only begotten Son, so that whoever believes in him shall not perish.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.