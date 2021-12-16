“Can angels lie?” That was the odd question asked to me by a young woman during my pastoral internship.
We had just finished the Bible lesson on Luke chapter 2 where Luke records for us that famous angelic choir song: “Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests” (Luke 2:14).
The woman was troubled by that verse because she still saw so much warring in the world. I pressed her a bit more and then she finally told me what was really going on. It wasn’t just war in the world that had her troubled. There was war in her family. So, where is the peace the angels sang about? Did they lie?
No, the angels didn’t lie. In fact, very much the opposite. The angels pointed to the truth! The angels show us the true source of real peace.
Peace doesn’t come when we all agree to just get along. True peace doesn’t come by simply overlooking our differences and ignoring our problems and grievances. True peace is deeper than that.
True peace finds its source in a manger in Bethlehem just over 2,000 years ago. True peace with each other begins with each of us finding peace with God first. True peace is found in a person: the God man Jesus Christ.
Christmas is the fulfillment of God’s ancient promise to send a savior into the world for you and me. Christ Jesus earned peace for us with God by following God’s law perfectly in our place. On the cross, he poured out his holy blood to wash away all your sins and give you perfect peace with God the Father. Through faith in Christ, we are rescued from hell and we are given peace with God.
That true peace with God shows itself in the love and peace we have for each other as Christians. Is there war in your family this Christmas? Is there a lack of peace in your heart? Then come find true peace through hearing the Christmas message of sins forgiven in Christ Jesus.
Make that the center of your Christmas. Make that the center of your life. Get to church and hear all about it! At St. Marks you can do that on Christmas Day at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
