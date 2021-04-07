What defines you? What shapes your view of your own life?
I like to read a biblical counselor who often points out that "nobody talks to you more than you." His point is nothing that happens to us in life is neutral. However, what shapes its impact is much more how we respond and internalize it our lives: The story we tell ourselves about ourselves.
We really should ask, though, is what we are telling ourselves actually true? Do we know who we really are?
We just celebrated Easter last Sunday. It is a wonderful time to remember and celebrate God’s victory over sin and death through Jesus’ own death and resurrection. What we must not forget is: if you believe in Jesus Christ as your savior, you died and rose with him. Everything about us is redefined. Who are we now in Christ?
Since Scripture says we died and rose with Jesus, to answer our question we must not look at our own lives, but Jesus’. Jesus lived the life we could not. He perfectly loved and followed the Father. God says apart from faith in Jesus, we won’t love him and won’t follow him by nature and by choice. This is in fact the very reason God sent the Son.
God knew we needed to be rescued from ourselves. Faith in Jesus means to trust in his righteousness, his goodness and perfection in our place. It means we believe that he took the justice due our crimes in our place. Jesus rescued us.
If I died and rose with Jesus, what part of me died with Him when I believed? Every part of me that that did not love God, every part of me that did not want to follow him or know him. Every part of me that is not like Jesus. Scripture calls this part of us ‘the old man’. The old man is dead. In Christ, I am a new creation. By faith, I now have the Spirit of Christ, the Holy Spirit living in me. I share in Jesus’ nature. What defines me now? I am a child of God, full of his presence, sharing his nature.
Do you realize what that means? It means we are no longer defined by what we think about ourselves but who Jesus is. You are no longer defined by personality traits, struggles, sicknesses, sexuality, gender, profession or a family name. None of the things that our world uses to define people are true for us anymore. We are free from all of it.
It also means that every part of us that does not match and mirror Jesus Christ’s own life and teaching is not who we really are. It means in every way that we are not loving, gentle and kind like Jesus, we are be untrue to our true selves. In every way that we are not following the Father’s will, we are being disingenuous to ourselves.
Does the "old man" still war against Jesus in our hearts until we met our Lord? Yes, but the heart of Jesus within us must win the day because He defines us now.
