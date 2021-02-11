The internet puts all kinds of information into our hands. Some of it true and helpful, some not so much. It also seems to be hardening people in their opinions and beliefs and pushing them further to the edges.
Algorithms surely have something to do with it. That is, the internet tailors itself to your ideological tastes. Over time, it learns who you are, your interests, your consumer habits, your political leanings, and then feeds you an unending stream of posts that confirm your beliefs. Continuous reinforcement entrenches those beliefs more deeply, while also making them more extreme and resistant to contrary facts.
It reminds me of 2 Timothy 4, “The time will come when men will not put up with sound teaching. Instead, to suit their own desires, they will gather around them a great number of teachers to say what their itching ears want to hear. They will turn their ears away from the truth and turn aside to myths” (v. 3).
As a result, we live in our own little ideological silos. Our shared sense of reality is no longer shared but splintered. We cannot even agree on the existence of the facts, let alone what the facts are. We live in the era in which the phrase “my truth” is supposed to be taken seriously.
When living within an information bubble, others seem misinformed or uninformed, and humility is thrown out the window. Have you noticed how angry and condescending people have become today, as if they are the only ones who really understand what is going on politically or with the pandemic?
It is one of the things that has bedeviled mankind since the Garden of Eden. We want to be like God, having all knowledge, knowing good from evil. We want to be that authoritative voice of truth.
But the truth is, God knows all things, and we do not. God is omniscient. We like to pretend we are.
The Bible calls us to repentance and humility. 1 Peter 5: “All of you, clothe yourselves with humility toward one another, because God opposes the proud” (v.5). Philippians 2: “In humility view others above yourselves” (v. 3). Colossians 3: “Put on then, as God’s chosen ones . . . compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience” (v. 12). Romans 12: “Think about yourselves with sober judgement. . . Never be wise in your own sight.”
Finally, consider Jesus, who took up infants and children in his arms and said “Truly, I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child shall not enter it” (Luke 18:17). Consider Jesus, who made himself lowly and ate with sinners, prostitutes, the poor, the rich, and pharisees, too. He never boiled people down to a convenient narrative. He treats us as individuals.
For us who can be so smug and condescending, he humbled himself even unto death on a cross. It is because of our Lord’s humble death that our arrogance is forgiven. It is because of his humble death that our unrighteous anger is pardoned. It is because of Jesus’ humility that our ignorance does not ban us from being the sheep of His flock. It is because of Jesus’ humility that He can claim us as his own children. It is because of his humility that He still loves us despite our ill-informed opinions and half-baked theories.
The array of opinions and theories available online encourages the idea that there is no absolute truth, just “my truth” or “your truth.” “But here is a trustworthy saying”, wrote Paul, “that deserves full acceptance.” In other words, here is the absolute truth. “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners” (1 Timothy 1:15).
