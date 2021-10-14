Proverbs 11:3 says, “The integrity [character] of the upright shall guide them: but the perverseness of transgressors shall destroy them.”
Character is essential no matter how intelligent or talented a person may be!
Character means to do the right thing, in the right way, at the right time, with the right attitude, even when he or she doesn’t want to. The only way a person can truly do what is right is a result of God’s working in one’s life.
Philippians 2:13 states, “For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure.”
So, what are some of the basic character traits that we all need to have in our lives?
No. 1: Attentiveness. Hebrews 2:1 tells us, “Therefore we ought to give the more earnest heed to the things which we have heard, lest at any time we should let them slip.” We simply need to pay attention. Spiritual attentiveness is listening to God through His Word, the Bible. Social attentiveness is paying attention to other people and their needs.
We pay attention so that we can incorporate the No. 2 character trait in our lives: Obedience.
Obedience is doing what those in authority request or want; doing it immediately, respectfully, joyfully, and completely. There are two key factors to obedience to God.
The first key factor is Scriptural knowledge. The second key factor is a surrendered will.Jesus said in John 14:15 “If ye love me, keep my commandments.”
The No. 3-character trait is contentment. God reminds us in Philippians 4:11 “Not that I speak in respect of want: for I have learned, in whatsoever state I am, therewith to be content.” Contentment is not getting what we want, but is wanting what you have.
The No.4-character trait is: neatness/orderliness.
Neatness is preparing myself and my surroundings so that I can achieve the greatest efficiency for Christ.
The fifth character trait is respect. Respect is reverence for authority for those who are older, for the property of others, for God’s word, and for our flag. Everyone we meet is a creature of God and therefore important. People who have no respect for those in authority will usually have very little regard for themselves and their peers.
The sixth character trait is: thankfulness. We need to express our gratitude to others. Thankfulness brings joy and peace, even in hard times.
The Bible challenges us in 1 Thessalonians 5:18 “In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”
The seventh character trait is: truthfulness. Truthfulness is a way of earning future trust by accurately reporting past facts and events. Honesty is the glue that holds other character qualities together. Proverbs 12:22 says, “Lying lips are abomination to the Lord: but they that deal truly are his delight.” Character is essential for any society to survive. When a person puts their trust in the Lord Jesus Christ, God helps them do what is right.
Philippians 2:13 states, “For it is God which worketh in you both to will and to do of his good pleasure.” God wants us to do right.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.