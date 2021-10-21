It is October. The days are getting shorter, the leaves are starting to change and the weather is getting somewhat cooler. Many people are looking forward to Halloween. Yet this day was very different from when it first started.
Now, we see it surrounded by rather dark things like death, and violence but it was originally “All Hallows Eve” the night before “All Saints Day.” Things have drastically and sadly changed from the religious beginnings it had.
Yet another event happened on “All Hallows Eve,” which is the Reformation. On Oct. 31, 1517 Martin Luther nailed the 95 theses to the castle church door in Wittenberg, Germany. This was the spark that set many things in motion, not only religiously but also historically. Luther was challenging the buying and selling of indulgences — payments people could give to get out of purgatory. Yet it grew from there.
Luther’s point was that faith should be built on scripture alone, not human ideas, feelings or history. Luther wanted faith based only on the unchanging word of God as the Bible teaches. This is made clear from Galatians1:6-8 (NIV): “I am astonished that you are so quickly deserting the one who called you to live in the grace of Christ and are turning to a different gospel — which is really no gospel at all. Evidently, some people are throwing you into confusion and are trying to pervert the Gospel of Christ. But even if we or an angel from heaven should preach a gospel other than the one we preached to you, let them be under God’s curse!”
What does God’s word say? You are saved by grace alone through faith alone. Ephesians 2:8-9: “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God—not by works, so that no one can boast.”
This really became the main fight of the Reformation. The fact is, that God’s word says our salvation is totally won for us! We have to do nothing! What a great and wonderful comfort! Not only is our salvation won for us, but the faith we have is given to us by God! What does that mean? Total certainty of salvation!
Our salvation is not dependent on us doing something, but that Christ did it all! That means for you Christ forgave you by paying the price for your sins. No sin is too great for you to be forgiven. Really the reformation is a return to what the Bible teaches. I invite everyone to crack open a Bible and see what it has to say. Look at the love God has for you by sending his son to die for you. He did it so that you don’t have to pay anything for heaven; it’s a free gift!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.