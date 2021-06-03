In Luke chapter 16, Jesus tells a story of two men, one named Lazarus who was sick and poor, the other a nameless individual referred to as a “rich man” who lived self indulged and lavishly. This passage is not a parable or fable, as Jesus never told a parable using names; the story is literal. Jesus was teaching us that all mankind has one of two eternal destinies: heaven or hell.
The question may be asked, why two potential destinies? In the beginning, God created man in his own image and likeness and gave him freewill to choose. Love demands choice, for where there is a lack of love there is a measure of slavery and control. Adam in the beginning could have willfully remained by simple obedience in a beautiful fellowship with the God, who created him and enjoyed the love and eternal life of God forever as a free man. He willfully chose to turn away from his creator to follow his own path of Godhood as many do today. Through disobedience, Adam was cut off from the life of God by his willful transgression. As a further result, Adam's offspring, the whole human race, which includes you and me, would be born into the world separated from God and his heaven.
We refer to this event as the fall of man. But let us remember this fact: God created man as a living soul with a spirit, which is eternal and lives forever housed in a temporary body made of dust. The real you is eternal. You will live forever…somewhere. God created two eternal dwelling places for all living beings, including the angelic host: heaven, which is the eternal abode of God and paradise, and hell or the lake of fire, which is the eternal penal institution of the universe.
Even now in our world we have jails and prisons for law breakers, a destination that removes those who willfully corrupt society through their crimes. Where you and I will eternally live is dependent of our response to the Gospel of Jesus Christ?
So, what is the Gospel message? First of all, man is hopelessly lost and cannot save himself. God then sent Jesus as a sacrifice to pay the outstanding sin debt of man. Jesus Christ, who was sinless, was crucified, buried and risen from the dead and exalted back to heaven thus atoning for all sin. The Gospel is now the good news that man can hear and believe upon the Lord Jesus Christ as savior and be saved. Men must now repent and believe that Jesus Christ is the only means of eternal salvation. All who believe by faith are given a new heart and spirit and become born again and escape eternal damnation of hell and will eternally dwell in heaven with God.
Let’s look at scripture concerning the heart of God in Christ for all: “For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved.”…“He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God.”…“And this is the condemnation, that light is come into the world, and men loved darkness rather than light, because their deeds were evil. For every one that doeth evil hateth the light, neither cometh to the light, lest his deeds should be reproved. But he that doeth truth cometh to the light, that his deeds may be made manifest, that they are wrought in God.”
So, back to our Bible text, the rich man would not come to the light. He died in his sin and was “buried” and is “tormented, yet alive." Lazarus came to the light. He also died and was “carried” and is yet “comforted and yet alive." And you?
