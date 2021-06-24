I like to take my time
I mean that when I want to do a thing
I like to take my time and do it right.
I mean I might just make mistakes
If I should have to hurry up and so
I like to take my time
To tie my shoes
To eat
To get dressed
To go to sleep at night
To sing a song for you and everything
I do
Fred Rogers wrote this song, “I Like to Take My Time” in 1970 and sang it various times on his wonderful PBS show, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” I was reminded of this wonderful song while reading, “The Simple Faith of Mister Rogers” by Amy Hollingsworth.
Mister Rogers had a way about him that conveyed a deliberate, if not slow, method to all that he did and said on his television show. Even the title, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” conveys that method. Note that it is not, “Mr. Rogers’…”, but “Mister Rogers…” That subtle difference encourages the viewer to slow down – reminding boys and girls (and their parents) that there is value in taking your time, even when writing your name.
During Hollingsworth’s first visit to Mister Rogers and his Neighborhood for an interview she was doing for a Christian television network, she asked Fred Rogers why he so often emphasized the importance of “slowing the pace and taking time to reflect.” In part, he said, “it seems to me … that our world needs more time to wonder and to reflect about what is inside, and if we take time, we can often go much deeper as far as our spiritual life is concerned than we can if there’s constant distraction. And often television gives such constant distraction — noise and fast-paced things — which doesn’t allow us to take time to explore the deeper levels of who we are — and who we can become.”
I have always been a fan of Mister Rogers, and these words simply add to my fondness for a man who calmly and graciously conveyed love and acceptance to children and adults of every color and shape. To slow down and reflect on what we have, who we are, and where we are going allows us to appreciate all that we are and all those we relate to. Life is fleeting, so taking the time to slow down is so important.
Peace and God Bless
