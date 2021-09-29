You know those inquisitive, walk-a-thin-line kind of people who are somewhere between adventurously brave and reckless, to whom warning stickers are just suggestions for lesser minds?
Well if not, you do now! I was probably about 11 or 12 years old when I was doing a load of laundry (yes, I was a great son). It was a load of whites so I was adding a little bleach to the wash. It was at this moment that I noticed a skull and crossbones symbol with the word WARNING next to it. This was followed by the “suggestion” to never mix ammonia with the contents of the jug.
This, of course, led me to wonder what would actually happen? “Hmm, where is that bottle of ammonia?” I found it ! I then proceeded to mix a small amount of bleach into a small glass jar with the ammonia.
I held it at arms length to watch what would happen (I wasn’t an idiot). Immediately the mixture began to violently react and the jar began to become very hot. It was at this moment that I realized that I had probably made a mistake and should have listened to the warning label (or should have at least worn rubber gloves and goggles).
I quickly poured out the seething brew into the large utility sink nearby and ran cold water down the drain for several minutes (in case what I mixed might burn a hole in the plumping).
Fortunately, all ended well. I later learned that I was producing a potentially blinding/lethal gas!
Much like how bleach and ammonia when mixed together create a violent and potentially deadly byproduct, so does pride and fear.
Unhealthy “pride” (I know better than those who see things differently or disagree with me; they must be blind, naïve, or stupid.) mixed with unhealthy “fear” (what if those I disagree with have evil intentions), creates a toxic and violent reaction within the individual or collective mind that these two ingredients have been mixed within.
Like bleach and ammonia, pride and fear when separate and used correctly have purpose. But pride and fear, like bleach and ammonia; are toxic when used incorrectly or in the wrong amount and are extremely dangerous and potentially deadly when mixed.
Humility is the great neutralizer of pride. When we are able to humble ourselves enough to admit that we can make mistakes, have blind spots, and incorrectly assume the intentions of others, we can then more comfortably step back and down from our positions of fear and defensiveness and into positions of reason and collaboration.
The Bible passages are helpful.
Micah 6:8:
The Lord has told you what is good,a nd this is what he requires of you: Do what is right, love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God.
John 14:27:
Jesus said: “I am leaving you with a gift — peace of mind and heart. The peace I give is a gift the world cannot give you. So don’t be troubled or afraid.
