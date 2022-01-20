There is a form in music known as “call and response.” A leader sings or plays something and others respond. Harry Belafonte uses this technique in his song “Banana Boat Song”. While the title may not be familiar, it’s the one that begins with “day-o.”
In the Bible, God uses call and response all the time. In the Old Testament, God issued a call to Abraham to “go” and he “went.” Abraham was to go from the familiar to the unfamiliar and he responded, “OK.” He heard God’s voice and responded in obedience.
Many people who want to obediently answer God’s call have asked me, “How do I recognize God’s voice?” This is a subject that can’t be answered in this limited space, but here are three things that have helped me identify a calling from the Lord.
In order of importance, I’ve found that God’s call will never conflict with the Bible, God’s call will produce peace in some aspect, and God’s call is often confirmed by others. Identifying God’s voice takes a lifetime to develop, but these principles provide a starting point.
Not only was Abraham obedient because he recognized God’s voice, but he was also able to go because God made him a promise to bless him. Abraham knew God’s promises were rock solid. He knew that God’s promises were vastly different from the promises humans make. I never intend to break a promise, but unfortunately, I do. But God is different, it is against his very nature to go back on a promise. He simply can’t do it. One of the consistent promises that God makes is that He will bless us when we obediently respond to his call.
Often, we think that only pastors or missionaries receive “calls.” Nothing could be further from the truth. I believe that every follower of Jesus receives calls on a daily basis. But there is one call that is consistent for every believer and that call/command came from Jesus Himself… love God and love others.
I think the biggest call that followers of Jesus have in January of 2022 is to love others. That doesn’t mean we love just those who agree with us and who vote the same way we do. That doesn’t mean we love just those who are the same color that we are. That means we obediently love everyone, even our enemies.
So, we must ask ourselves, if God calls us to love someone who is completely unlovable, if God calls us to love someone who deserves our condemnation and judgement, someone who has wronged us so badly that there is no way that we could ever forgive them, how would we respond?
If God calls us to reach out to a nasty neighbor or someone who is living in a sinful lifestyle with the love of Jesus through a kind word or a hot meal, would we respond with obedience?
When God calls you to love, how will you respond?
