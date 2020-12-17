Maybe this year, more than others, you feel like you need a miracle. A miracle that will allow you to feel comfortable gathering with family and friends. Or maybe a miracle that takes away your anxiety and depression, or one that helps you get back on firm financial footing.
Sometime around 700 BC Isaiah prophesied that “The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and will call him Immanuel” (Isaiah 7:14 NIV). Centuries later after a virgin by the name of Mary became pregnant by the Holy Spirit, the Gospel Matthew says, “All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had said through the prophet: ‘The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel’ (which means ‘God with us’)” (Matthew 1:22-23 NIV). Many of us have heard these words so many times that we fail to grasp how unbelievably shocking they are and how much we need the miracle they proclaim.
In a couple of days, Christians around the world will once again hear about the birth of Jesus. A miraculous baby was born in a miraculous way, so that he could serve as the miraculous savior we need. Here is the first miracle: a virgin would give birth to a son! Obviously, this goes against the very nature of things, but so does creating the heavens and the earth by words or dividing the sea so thousands of people could walk through it on dry ground. With God, all things are possible.
Here is another even greater miracle: that child in the manger is God himself! Imagine putting all the water in the ocean in a shot glass. That doesn’t even come close to illustrating the impossibility of God becoming man. But he did. Why? Because we needed a miracle. See, if Jesus were only a human, he could do nothing more than serve as a good example for us. But if he is God (and he is), he could change reality for every single person who has ever lived.
So, Jesus comes into our world. He comes into a world that desperately needs hope and redemption He comes into a world wrecked by sin and disobedience. He comes into our world filled with disease and riddled with pain. He comes into our world divided by political powers and unjust economic systems.
He comes into our weaknesses, failures, and doubts. He lives and breathes in our filthy world, touching unclean people, walking among graves, and eating with social outcasts. And as God, he takes it all upon himself. However, instead of being welcomed as a champion, he is crucified as a criminal. But this unjust death pays the penalty for sin that humans deserved and makes us right with God. This is the miracle we all need.
While we may not get the miracles that we want this Christmas, God has given us the miracles we need wrapped up in his son.
This means that even during a crazy unpredictable year racked with uncertainty, we can pause and marvel at God’s love in this child, because this love changes everything. This love comes to us in the miracles of Christmas and runs deeper than all of our problems and pain. Christ the savior is born!
