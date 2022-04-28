There’s an old prayer, often said at night, that contains the following line: “Tend the sick, Lord Christ, give rest to the weary, bless the dying, soothe the suffering, pity the afflicted, shield the joyous....” This prayer is attributed to St. Augustine.
I think most of us get the various petitions in that prayerful line, with the possible exception of shield the joyous. Why would we pray to shield the joyous?
In part, I raise this issue because, we are in the season of Easter. The joyous thing about Easter is that it isn’t one day – but 50. I like that. Easter is not only that important, but it is also something to be celebrated and reminded of – for more than a feast of ham, lamb, chocolate eggs, or Brussels sprouts.
With that in mind, why should we pray to shield or protect the joyous? In my travels, I’ve encountered faithful people whose joy is so infectious — their love of Jesus so strong -– you wish you could capture it in a bottle.
Think of the two disciples after meeting Jesus at Emmaus. They are overwhelmed, but at peace, accepting the reality of resurrection -– of what God has done for us. Like children discovering a hidden Easter basket, they go on to share their joy of the good news with their fellow disciples -– and the Easter message spreads.
Despite all that’s going on in the world, it is so refreshing to encounter that childlike sense of faith. Treasure this!
Perhaps the opposite of joy isn’t sadness, but cynicism. In fairness, many outwardly joyous Christians can struggle inwardly with cynicism and self-doubt, even those who appear to be smiling all the time. Hence, we pray “shield the joyous.”
True joy isn’t so much about happiness, but gladness and delight. This implies both thanksgiving and a sense of direction. Where should we direct such joy -– and to whom? To the god who loves us that much that He gave his only begotten Son for us.
The joyous should be nurtured -– and shielded. Yet, also encouraged.
Even the well-traveled St. Paul reminds of this when he writes to the likes of Timothy or Titus and calls them faithful children. I would ask all of us to consider that one faithful person in your life -– whose joy needs both shielding and encouraging.Who is that one joyful person? They need prayers, too. We are blessed to have them in our lives.
As the disciples said to Jesus at Emmaus, “Stay with us.” May we treasure this joyous season of resurrection and those of us around us who are inspired and inspire us to pray. By the way, the end of that prayer simply goes: “...and all for your love’s sake.” Amen.
