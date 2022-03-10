“Rend your heart and not your garments. Return to the Lord your God, for He is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in love, and He relents from sending calamity.” (Joel 2:13)
We Christians are now in the season of Lent. It lasts until Holy Week in April. While not a popular time for our culture, we recognize the spiritual benefit of Lent.
A key theme of the season of Lent is repentance. Repentance means coming clean before God with regard to sin. Whenever we repent, we humbly confess our sins to the holy God.
Such repentance is not just surface deep. The prophet Joel said as much to his contemporaries. The Jews long ago had the customary of rending (or tearing) their garments as a way of expressing deep feelings of hurt, grief or anger. They also had the custom of putting ashes on their heads as another way of expressing these kinds of feelings (from this practice we have the term Ash Wednesday).
Apparently, Joel’s contemporaries, just like us today, could mask a lack of inner repentance with outward actions that made a person look repentant. The heart was not right with God, even though outward actions might have had such an appearance.
So Joel preached, “Rend your heart and not your garments.” His hearers were to repent from the heart. They were to be genuine in their repentance.
This is a fitting message for us. Before God, from whom we cannot hide anything, we seriously and humbly confess the sinful flesh, which lives inside of us and our many sins against his commands. We may choose to practice customs that demonstrate such an attitude of our hearts, but they should not form a mask to cover up impenitence.
Joel reminds us that repentance also involves a returning to the Lord. We not only regret our sins, but we also turn to the one who can and does forgive them:“He is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in love.”
Throughout the season of Lent, we will marvel again at the vivid way that God demonstrated his grace, compassion, patience and love. The saving deeds of Jesus recorded in the passion history offer overabundant evidence that the Lord is “gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and abounding in love.”
Those saving deeds will be the centerpiece of our midweek Lenten services as we follow Christ along the path he took to rescue us sinners. In our repentance (during Lent and at all times) we turn to the Lord, who forgives us because of Christ’s deeds on our behalf. He has relented from sending the worst calamity of all, eternal death in hell. Instead, we have life in Christ, now and forever!
