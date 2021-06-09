I am currently participating the annual Association of Professional Chaplains’ virtual conference. The workshop from this morning discussed spiritual leadership theory, which is an educational format to offer leadership skills to staff who serve in leadership roles.
Spiritual leadership theory was penned by Louis “Jody” Fry at the school of management at Texas A&M. The purpose behind spiritual leadership training is to tap into the fundamental needs of both the leaders and followers for spiritual wellbeing through calling (life has meaning and makes a difference) and membership (belonging).
In the work world, this is one way to create a cohesive vision for the individual, empowered team, and organizational levels. In other words, employees/leaders are better in their leadership roles and happier when they have something to believe in, someone to believe in and someone to believe in them. Statistics show that staff that goes through this process experience less stress, are happier at their job, and stay longer in their position.
Part of the Spiritual Leadership Theory process is writing your mission statement. I am guessing that some who are reading this have worked on mission statements for work, church, school, etc. Today as part of our conference work, we had to write our own mission statement. We were asked three questions:
What is the main impact you want to make in your life?
Why is making this impact important to you?
What are the character traits needed to make this impact?
I humbly share the “rough draft” of my mission statement with you:
My calling is to assist others in finding their own spiritual wellness, by being encouraging, compassionate and thoughtful, so that the people I serve know that they: are beloved, achieve self-love, and show love to others.
What would your personal mission statement look like? What gets you out of bed every day and gives meaning to your life? What are your God-given gifts and how might you use them to share God’s love in your personal and professional life?
