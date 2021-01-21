“Current Events for $300, please.”
“This intellectual construct is one way some people attempt to cope with a world that seems irrational and is falling apart.”
“What is a conspiracy theory?”
“Correct.”
Today the presence of conspiracy theories circulating among the general public has increased in number and scope more so than at any previous point in American history other than possibly the aftermath of the 9-11 attacks.
No longer just the fodder of the fringe movements of our society, political conspiracy theories are being acknowledged among, and in some cases, peddled by mainstream news outlets and people in positions of power. Neither side of the political aisle is immune from the seductive siren-like song of these theories as each has demonstrated the propensity to spin and entertain them in recent months.
According to the American Psychological Association, “People believe in conspiracy theories for a variety of reasons — to explain random events, to feel special or unique, or for a sense of social belonging, to name a few.”
Conspiracy theories inevitably appear when public trust in officials collapses, and when a people ascribe to its leaders “the most villainous purposes and the most ruthless means of attaining them,” Chronicles columnist Samuel Francis wrote in 1996.
What is the problem with conspiracy theories? Conspiracy theories are built of more speculation than substance, and are almost always never true, proving to be a waste of time and energy. This can exacerbate the sense of hopelessness or futility within the individual which led him to embrace the theory initially. Some adherents of conspiracy theories have become socially imbalanced because of the increasing idiosyncratic behavior their misplaced belief induces. In other words, “You become what you think about.”
The Bible makes it clear that we are in a battle for not only men’s souls, but also for their minds (2 Cor. 10:4-5). The apostle Paul admonishes his readers to “neither give heed to fables and endless genealogies…” (1 Tim. 1:4). The word “fables” can be understood to mean any untrue story or false narrative, especially in the area of spiritual teaching. As we have recently witnessed, political conspiracy theories are unsatisfying and potentially dangerous; spiritual fables are eternally damning. Is what you believe about God, your soul, and the world to come rooted in the Bible, or in spiritual myths/fables? Jesus said, “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
