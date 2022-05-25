As we celebrate Memorial Day this weekend, we thank God for the men and women of the armed forces who have given the ultimate sacrifice of their life for our freedoms. We thank God for their bravery and patriotism.
There are many memorials in the Bible, which are often stones put up as a marker, or piled together to stand out in a place. Stones were easy to come by. Jacob sets a stone as a memorial, which he used as a pillow for his dream. Moses told the people to remember with God’s word always in front of them in Deuteronomy 6 to never forget.
Joshua 4:4-7 says: “So Joshua called the 12 men whom he had appointed from the sons of Israel, one man from each tribe; and Joshua said to them, 'Cross again to the ark of the Lord your God into the middle of the Jordan, and each of you take up a stone on his shoulder, according to the number of the tribes of the sons of Israel. Let this be a sign among you, so that when your children ask later, saying, "What do these stones mean to you?" then you shall say to them, "Because the waters of the Jordan were cut off before the ark of the covenant of the Lord; when it crossed the Jordan, the waters of the Jordan were cut off." So these stones shall become a memorial to the sons of Israel forever.'”
We all have memorials in our lives, no not a monument of stones, but one built of memories. There are memories of places and people. Some of the memories/memorials are positive and/or negative. These are memories of people whom God has used in your life. There are also mementos of the past.
If you were to come into my office and look around you would see miscellaneous objects that are reminders to me of life experiences, mission trips, events, etc. Each of those objects brings memories of what happened then, of the things that God did and that I experienced.
We also get to have items in our home which point us to Jesus. We get to keep God’s word in front of us through daily devotions, Bible reading and prayer. Continue to remember and talk about what Jesus has done and continues to do daily in your life. You may have a cross, religious painting, or gifts given to you. Tell the story of what happened when you received the religious gift. Tell others why you have a cross or religious artwork.
As we celebrate Memorial Day Weekend, give thanks to God for the men and women who fought for our freedoms and gave the ultimate sacrifice of their life. Give thanks to God for Jesus who died on the cross and rose from the dead to bring forgiveness and eternal life.
