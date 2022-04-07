In my first year as a pastor, I noticed that I was putting on some extra weight and I needed to focus on some kind of exercise. I decided to train for a half marathon. I discovered that I actually like distance running.
Since that time, I have completed seven half marathons and six full marathons. Naturally, it is easier to run the 13.1 miles for the half marathons. When I train for the 26.2 miles of the full marathon, it helps me appreciate the picture of Hebrews 12:1-3.
Those verses talks about throwing off that which hinders us and the sin which entangles us. We are to run with perseverance and look to Jesus for motivation.
When I have trained for full marathons, I have had plenty of challenges that made me want to quit. I have dealt with stress fractures in my feet and various aches and pains in my knees and back. There have been times on the race course when I have thought about quitting. But I persevered.
In our lives, there are plenty of challenges that try to derail our faith. The devil wants to destroy our faith. He doesn’t want us to persevere. He wants to take us away from the race that God has marked out for us.
If we try to run our race without God’s help, the temptations and the burdens of this life are much more difficult to endure. The words of Hebrews 12:1-3 tell us that Jesus endured the cross for us. He scorned the shame of the cross. The race marked out for him was that he had to suffer and die for the sins of the world. He acted out of love for people.
That kind of love helps us to fight temptations. When we do fall into sin, Jesus’ love draws us to repentance. There are going to be many sins along our path in this life. Jesus paid the ultimate price for our sins. When you sin, remember that your sin is never bigger than his love. Keep coming back to his cross so that you do not grow weary or lose heart.
There are burdens that we face that would be more difficult without Jesus. My daughter has special needs. She is blind and autistic. I could go into great detail about her many challenges. It is also difficult for us as parents. Some people might look at her severe challenges and doubt God’s love. They might think, “Why would a loving God allow all these difficulties?”
But we know God is blessing her. God has blessed us in many ways through her. We can see her faith in many ways. God has blessed us with a wonderful daughter. God helps us to endure the difficulties. Jesus endured the greatest difficulty for us. Jesus suffered for our sins to earn us forgiveness and eternal life. He is our victorious Savior. Because of Him, we can persevere on our race of faith.
