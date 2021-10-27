If you were looking for God, where would you find Him?
Scripture says that his whole creation testifies about Him. Would you go out into nature? God wants our hearts to sing his praises, so would you turn on the radio and sing along hoping to find some communion with Him?
God speaks through the Bible, so maybe you could turn on the TV or go on the internet to find some preacher. To differing degrees, those things might help in some ways.
However, God says in Scripture that there is a place where He is particularly and especially present, a place where He works powerfully. It’s place where he heals broken hearts, strengthens the weary, and equips his people for the joy filled life of faith in Christ Jesus. Except, it’s not so much ‘a place’ as in a particular building or location, but rather the gathering of his people, the local church.
Many Christians love to read about the great works of the Holy Spirit in the early days of the church, the events recorded in the book of the Bible called "Acts."
What should not be missed is the means by which God accomplished those great things. God worked through the local church. God started with the local church in Jerusalem and by their combined efforts, the good news of Jesus’ death and resurrection for all who trust in him spread across the entire region and beyond.
Certainly, some individuals figure more predominately than others, like the apostles Peter and Paul. However, even their ministries happen in and through local churches.
In fact, the majority of the New Testament letters are written explicitly to local churches. Many of the well loved verses like "…He who started a good work in you will carry it on to completion…" (Philippians 1:6), "…the spirit also joins to help in our weakness…" (Romans 8:26), or "..all things work together for the good of those who love God…" (Romans 8:28) are written to local churches and most directly apply to our shared life together in Jesus’ church. Many times when you read ‘you’ in the New Testament letters, you are in fact reading ‘you all’, as in the church rather than ‘you’ as an individual.
What does that all mean? It means that if you really want to see and experience God powerfully working, you must physically gather with his people. The apostle John says the church is "a kingdom of priest" (Revelation 1:6). In that respect, every Christian is a minister of Jesus.
Every Christian is commission by Jesus and empowered with the Holy Spirit to care for, watch over, encourage, and equip the other Christians. If you want to see God working, or even better, if you want to experience the power of God yourself, commit yourself to a local church, show up and serve God’s people in faith.
