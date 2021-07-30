I was visiting a homebound member. We were discussing current events. His wife (also a member) pertinently observed, “You don’t know whose word to trust anymore. So, I guess I just trust Jesus.”
To vax or not to vax. To mask or not to mask. Some say both. Others say neither. Whom do you trust? Trust Jesus!
Either way, he assures you: “I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me will live, even if he dies. And who lives and believes in me will never perish” (John 11:25-27). Also since Scripture does not directly address the subject of the coronavirus, it seems the perfect time to cite Jesus’ words, “Stop judging, so that you will not be judged” (Matthew 7:1).
Cataclysmic climate change, mild global warming, or none at all? You can find reputable scientists on all sides of the subject. Whom do you trust?
Trust Jesus! He observes: “Not one sparrow will fall to the ground without the knowledge and consent of your Father” (Matthew 10:29). And do realize that climate change will not end the world, because Jesus says of the final day: “The sun will be darkened…. The Son of Man will appear in the sky…. The angels will gather together his elect.” (Matthew 24:29-31)
Are we in a national crisis, a time of great national challenge, or the springtime of American peace and prosperity? Are we a nation of racists or the nation that overcame slavery? Which narrative do you trust?
Trust Jesus! He said to his nation: “If you remain in my word, you are really my disciples. You will also know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” (John 8:31-32) And his spirit reveals: “The sins of some people are obvious, going on ahead of them to judgment, but the sins of others follow them there. In the same way, good works are also obvious, and the ones that are not obvious cannot stay hidden” (1 Timothy 5:24-25).
Most of all, trust Jesus when he tells you: “Whatever is born of the flesh is flesh” (John 3:6a), and so confess your sinful need. Trust Jesus when he says: “Whatever is born of the Spirit is spirit” (John 3:6b), and so be “born of water and the Spirit” (John 3:5) in Holy Baptism.
Trust Jesus when he says: “Everyone who hears these words of mine and does them will be like a wise man who build his house on bedrock” (Matthew 7:24). So, put his word into practice.
“You don’t know whose word to trust. So, trust Jesus.” And stand up for him!—which starts with getting to worship this weekend….
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.