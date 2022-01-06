The command of Hebrews 10:25 is explicit and basic: Do not neglect “to meet together, as is the habit of some. . .”
Christians are supposed to meet together. When they meet together, they are to sing, listen to a sermon, pray, take offerings for missions and the poor, establish and maintain pastors and deacons, baptize and take the Lord’s Supper, fellowship, bear each other’s burdens, love one another, and so forth.
Normally, followers of Jesus meet on Sunday, because that’s when the Apostle Paul tells us the church met in Corinth (1 Cor. 16:2) and Toras (Acts 20:7). The Apostle John calls this the Lord’s day in Revelation 1:10. Sunday is the Lord’s day because Jesus rose from the dead on Sunday. Jesus won Sunday for his church, making it his day to rest from the world.
Seems simple. Bums on pews on Sunday if you’re a Christian. Hearts open. Ready to worship God and care for others. The only problem is our liar self. Historically, Christians have called our liar self the flesh. The flesh is most clearly on display when we respond to God’s commands.
Our liar self would like a brief word, beginning with the truth about attending church on Sunday: the command to gather is not an absolute command. Absolute commands have no exceptions. Christians can never murder or commit idolatry. However, the command to gather allows for exceptions—sickness, pandemics, works of necessity and charity, persecution, weather; all allow Christians to not gather. The command to gather requires a dynamic tension among the goals of corporate worship, rest, and loyalty to Jesus and his people.
Here the flesh begins to speak the loudest. Isn’t Saturday evening or Thursday just as good? I rest and worship best out-of-doors, near water and sand with my family, or on a deer stand. During the dregs of a pandemic, unmasked Packer parties are acceptable, but not singing with a congregation. The screen services on Facebook, TV, and You Tube aren’t a compromise gathering. Lies. Many are the untruths we tell ourselves and believe.
Saturday is a good day to worship under persecution and necessity, but it’s not loyalty to Jesus to gather on Saturday in order to play on Sunday. You really can ask your doctor if it’s safe for you to attend church, but you may have to do so on Thursday. Deer stands and boats can’t hold congregations. The screen services are acceptable temporarily, but not habitually.
Famous preachers are likely better than your local pastor, but they won’t and can’t bear your burdens. Facebook and screen congregations disperse into real life and morph into other groupings.
If you are a Christian, your Lord’s day is Sunday. You, like Jesus, pastors, nurses, EMTs, essential workers, and the police may be busy serving others on Sunday, even away from the congregation. You can be snowed in and sick. Yet it’s Jesus Christ’s Sunday. He bought it for you to worship with the church, to bear each other’s burdens, to fellowship, to rest from the flesh, and to trust him. It’s Jesus day; won’t you join his people this Sunday?
