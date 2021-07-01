As we look forward to celebrating the independence of our country this weekend, I just want to share a few thoughts on the flag, the meaning of it throughout my life and my opinions about the intersection between the flag and being a follower of Jesus.
Please keep in mind that these are my personal opinions, feel free to disagree with them.
My first memory of the flag goes way back to kindergarten at Douglas School here in Watertown. As a 5 year old, I really didn’t know what that piece of red, white, and blue material meant, but I knew it was a big deal as we put our hands on our hearts and said the pledge of allegiance.
In second grade, again the solemnness of the pledge had been instilled in me to the point that I wouldn’t dream of interrupting the pledge to go to the bathroom. Let’s just say that it was a miscalculation that I had to clean up.
One 4th of July, as a mildly-rebellious teenager, I choose to proclaim my personal independence by refusing to stand for the flag as the parade began. That insurrection was ended by a fistful of hair in my mother’s hand as I stood for the flag.
I say all of this to illustrate the importance of the flag and the country it represents in my life. Some have said we should no longer pledge our allegiance to or honor this flag because we have some problems in this country that go very deep.
They say they can never be loyal to a country where the imperfections are so entrenched. While I agree there are definitely some issues that need to be dealt with, I am of the firm opinion that it is only because of the form of government and the rights we have in this country that these challenges can be faced.
Jesus said, “Give back to Caesar what is Caesar’s, and to God what is God’s.” Jesus was acknowledging that civil government plays a role in this earthly realm.
To the extent that our government is our “Caesar,” we are to render it the proper respect—paying our taxes and obeying the laws of the land.
I see pledging allegiance to the flag as but a form of paying “respect” and “honor” to our country, as Christians are commanded to do.
The flag is a big deal. While I hate to admit it, increasingly over the past few years, even for this stoic, anti-emotional, 61-year-old man of northern European dissent, there are a few things that can bring tears to my eyes. As I worship my savior Jesus Christ, I can’t help the tears of gratitude. As I behold my family and especially that blessed gift of grandchildren, yes, my lip starts to quiver a bit.
But I’m already anticipating that when that flag leading the parade comes down the street on Sunday, I will have a few tears in my eyes as I stand.
I will stand, not only to honor my mom, but to honor the flag that represents the country that has given me so much… the country that says, “Yes, we have problems to deal with, but there are truths that are basic and universal… all people are created equal and all of these people have unalienable, God-given rights.
That, my friends, is what that red, white and blue piece of material means.
I pray you will have a safe and meaningful Fourth of July.
