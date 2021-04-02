Today is Good Friday, but why is it called “good?”
Usually, when something is good it is filled with joyous sounding songs and celebration.
However, on “Good” Friday if you walk into any church there is a much more somber feeling. The lights might be dimmed low. The hymns have a slower softer sound to them and everyone seems to be a bit more reserved. The front of the church may be draped in black or be completely bare. Then, at the end of the service, everyone might leave in silence.
From seeing this the description of “good” might seem a bit out of place.
Yet, when we consider what happened on Good Friday we see that “good” is a fitting description for it. Isaiah 53:4-6 (New International Version):
“Surely he took up our pain
and bore our suffering,
yet we considered him punished by God,
stricken by him, and afflicted.
But he was pierced for our transgressions,
he was crushed for our iniquities;
the punishment that brought us peace was on him,
and by his wounds we are healed.”
If you haven’t read Isaiah 53, this is a great time to do so. You could also read this along with Jesus’ Passion found in Matthew 26-27 or the parallel accounts in the other gospels.
Good Friday is a somber time since we are faced with what our sins deserve. There on the cross, Jesus took our suffering, punishment, pain and rejection from God on himself.
We see that each and everyone one of us put him on that cross because of our many sins against him.
For all those sins, he was pierced and crushed. Yet we see why it is good for us and why we call it “Good” Friday.
His punishment brought us peace and by his wounds we are healed from our sins. Jesus took our guilt and sin and gave us his perfection. That is why today is call “Good” Friday. And that is not where this ends. Verse 11:
”After he has suffered,
he will see the light of life and be satisfied;
by his knowledge my righteous servant will justify many,
and he will bear their iniquities.”
Good Friday was not the end. If the story ended there on the cross, we would all be lost in our sins. The story continues with Easter.
There we see Jesus raised from the dead showing he defeated death and his payment on our behalf was accepted. Because he rose from the dea,d all who believe in Jesus as their Savior will rise, too.
If you go to church on Easter you will see something that looks more like a celebration.
There will be joyous hymns, songs, trumpets and joyous hallelujahs. Why? Because Christ is risen and we are saved.
Please come and join us to see God’s love for us at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Services today are at noon and 6 p.m. Also join us on Easter at 7:45 and 9:30 a.m. Come see God’s love for you.
