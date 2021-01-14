It’s the end of the week between chaos in our country’s capital and the inauguration of a new president. All eyes are on D.C. This begs the question, “How did we give Washington so much power?” The answer, as it does so often, lies in the sins of our own hearts.
More and more, we’ve trusted the government to ensure our prosperity. But God claims he is the source of that blessing: “Remember that the Lord your God is the one who gives you the ability to produce wealth” (Deuteronomy 8:18). In fact, it’s the Lord who shares with us eternal “power and riches and wisdom and strength and honor and glory and blessing” through confidence in Jesus Christ (Revelation 5:12).
Too much we’ve trusted government to keep us secure. God says he protects us: “Do not trust in human helpers, in a mortal man who cannot save you…. Blessed is everyone who has the God of Jacob as his hope” (Psalm 146:3,5). Besides, it’s Jesus who promises us eternal security where “there is no day when heaven’s gates will be shut” (Revelation 21:25).
And we’ve waited for government’s permission to practice our liberties. However, the Almighty has commanded us: “Go and gather disciples from all nations by baptizing them … and by teaching them” (Matthew 28:19-20), and: “Let us not neglect meeting together, as some have the habit of doing. Rather, let us encourage each other, and all the more as you see the Day approaching” (Hebrews 10:25). The fact is that we have perfect liberty -– from sin, from death, and from the power of hell itself –- through faith in Jesus Christ. “If the Son sets you free, you really will be free” (John 8:36).
Now, you may ask, “Doesn’t government have a role in safeguarding our liberties, promoting our prosperity, and especially in maintaining our security?” The answer, of course, is “yes”. However, if we look to government as the source of those blessings, we are making a god out of our government. A governmental god is a cruel taskmaster. Inevitably, it will limit our freedoms, keep secure only some people, and inhibit the prosperity of most. May the dear Lord prevent it!
So, in your heart, in 2021, don’t give the government such power over you. Yes, you’ll need to pay your many taxes. Yes, you’ll need to obey the multitude of regulations. Other than that, maybe it’s time more often to turn off the TV news and quit checking out the political headlines on our smart phone. If we use the time instead to pray and to study the Scriptures, we’ll find ourselves in a much better mood this year than the last.
