Life is full of choices and every one of us make choices every day.
It may start with hitting the snooze on the alarm clock or getting up when the alarm goes off; or even whether to set the alarm the night before. Do I exercise today or just take it easy? What will I wear today? Do I brew a cup of coffee or do I head to a local coffee shop to get my first cup? What will I have to eat; or do I skip my meals and just snack and graze throughout my day? Do I go to work, if I have a job, or do I take the day off? Do I go to school or do I skip my classes today? If I’m driving; do I drive the speed limit or speed a little to get somewhere faster? Do I stop at a stop sign or just slow down and proceed through if no one else is coming? Who might I see today, and perhaps visit, or do I spend the day by myself?
Oftentimes in our lives, we may not think we really have choices. Our lives are run by what others that are in our lives want and expect. It may be our children, our spouse, our boss or our work situation. Maybe it’s our parents, co-workers or teachers or classmates; maybe it is even our church that is asking us to get something done or to help someone else.
Perhaps the biggest choice we have to make every day is this: Do I believe in God and strive to obey God and his word; or do I not believe in God and disobey God, and do my own thing?
Moses posed this question to the people of God before they were to enter the Promised Land: Deuteronomy 30:19 (NLT) “Today I have given you the choice between life and death, between blessings and curses. Now I call on heaven and earth to witness the choice you make. Oh, that you would choose life, so that you and your descendants might live!”
In the verses and chapters preceding this, Moses had laid out the blessings of obeying God and/or the consequences of disobeying God. It was now up to the people to decide. And, for you, and for me, we, too, must decide.
Do I believe the good news that God so loved me, so loved you, so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that I, that you, that all who believe in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life?
Do I strive to obey his word and his commandments? Jesus said, when asked, that all the commandments are in these two: the greatest commandment is to love the Lord your God with all your heart and soul and mind and strength; and then to love your neighbor. This is what you and I are called to do and how we are called to live. Your decision, your choices, will not only affect how you live and make choices today; but your decision will also affect how you will spend your eternity; so choose wisely!
This is the day that the Lord has made: Let us rejoice and be glad in it.
Jesus has come. Jesus is here. Jesus is coming again.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.