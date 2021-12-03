The more I get to know and listen to people in the area, the more I realize how many households have at least one person working during the weekend or working second or third shift.
Generations ago it was mainly medical staff, emergency personnel, soldiers, farmers and pastors who worked on Sundays.
In our culture, there has been a great shift. Materials are transported, packages are delivered at all hours of the day, and companies produce more goods to fulfill their demand.
Many stores and restaurants are open and they need workers to serve their customers.
Hotels and hospitality places are a growing field and they need workers. There are less jobs that have off Sundays now than generations ago.
If you or one of your family members work during the weekend or a difficult shift in order to support oneself or your family, I share the following words to you. Christ is for you! Here are a few things you can do to stay connected to God’s word and his people.
Attend a church that proclaims Christ crucified that holds services on a different day.
Get together with other believers that can hold each other accountable to study God’s word.
Let your whole household know that you fear, love and trust in God above all things and that Christ is leading your family.
Study together with your family.
Bring the light of Christ to your workplace. Look for opportunities to be bold in speaking the message of the forgiveness of sins through Jesus Christ to others.
On your days off, take time to reflect on God’s power in creation, redemption and restoration. These are just some of the things I have brainstormed over the past couple of weeks. These ideas are to get things started in your life as you grow closer together with God.
For those who work long and difficult hours and on weekends, I remind you that God’s unfailing love is yours.
I encourage you that the more you hear God’s word and spend time in community with God’s people, the more you will discover that Christ is for you and all people.
Have a wonderful Advent as you prepare your hearts and minds for Christ’s coming.
