“…Let anyone who is among you without sin be the first to throw a stone at her….”
John 8:7 (NRSV)
The authorities have just found a woman caught in adultery and as the crowd begins to punish her. Jesus comes to her aid. He asks who is clean enough to stone her, who is the one who can judge?
Mary, the one called Magdalene, never gets hit by a single stone. She never gets punished or is held accountable, never repents. Quite the opposite, actually, she gets a place closest to Jesus. This woman, this woman who is caught in the act of breaking the law, is simply forgiven.
And even a step further, she is welcomed, saved, embraced. This isn’t simply an act of calling out the hypocrites, but a true testament of grace.
Grace is a really hard concept because it goes against everything we understand in our human world.
Actions have consequences and some of those consequences include punishment.
I have two children and when their actions are problematic, they have consequences. This might be grounding or taking away electronics, but they learn about cause and effect. It is the nature of our society, our human society. But this is far from the reality of God.
God’s grace is a simple gift; you don’t earn it and you don’t lose it. It is not based on how often you go to church or how much you tithe, it is not based on your background, your calling, your faith.
This is such a hard concept, because we want the control of it. We want to be able to design our destiny, to know that one action causes another.
If I just pray enough, if I just tithe enough, if I just give and share and go to church and participate and worship and, and, and….
The reality is, it is never enough. You will never be able to do enough, because it has never been about you in the first place.
You cannot do enough because you simple are enough. Just you, all of you, however you identify or call yourself.
You are enough not because of anything you have done or not done, because of anything you have worked hard at or avoided.
You are enough. Simply, amazingly, gratefully. You don’t get stoned. You don’t even need to repent. You don’t face punishment or condemnation.
For God to give grace it can be based on nothing of your own volition. It is a gift. You can’t earn it, you can’t lose it. It’s a gift.
It’s almost like the USPS delivery. Whether you are home or not, the package will be at your door. And even better, you don’t even need to open it: It’s simply yours.
This is the challenge of being in the world. We still have consequences to our actions in this world. We still have to face what happens and deal with our actions.
We still live here. Yet, when it comes to God, there is nothing that can ever separate us from God’s love — nothing.
So, just like Mary, we are saved. We are embraced, we are not stoned or harmed, and we are held close, even if the world tells us otherwise.
Jesus reminds us (through Mary) you are loved, no matter what.
