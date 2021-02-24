Over the past year, I have thought more about COVID-19 than I have thought about any other virus in history. I have read articles from various viewpoints and had many conversations about this pandemic. I have wrestled with issues surrounding my health and the health of others.
One day (I think it was after the first mask mandate), I asked fellow pastors a question about how we should do things at church. One pastor replied, “Just act out of Christian love.” That didn’t really help me in that situation, because I could honestly see different people coming to entirely different conclusions about the loving thing to do in that situation.
Sometimes, when our questions are not specifically answered by God’s Word, we can come to very different, well-thought-out conclusions about what is the loving thing to do in our life.
When Jesus was offering a summary of how to follow God’s commands regarding our fellow human beings, he said, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” As we try to live according to this right now in the age of COVID-19, I think it is also important that we follow what Martin Luther said in his explanation to the 8th Commandment. Luther said that we should take our neighbor’s words and actions in the kindest possible way.
I think this is important right now because I have witnessed people being unloving and being judgmental when it comes to COVID-19 safety practices.
One example is the issue of the mask. I have read medical opinions on both sides of the issue. Some say that wearing the mask should be done. Others say that there is no need to wear the mask.
Based on the information I have read, people could draw two conclusions. Some could say that it is loving to wear the mask. Others could say that it is loving not to wear the mask. My point is not to convince you one way or the other. I simply want to point out the different sides of the issue.
Where I have noticed unloving and judgmental behavior is when one group gets angry and upset with the other group and claims that they are being unloving.
That is not loving our neighbor. We need to understand that if someone thinks differently than us, that is OK. There could be many reasons why someone is either wearing the mask or NOT wearing the mask.
Rather than judging someone for their behavior, we need to love and support each other during this time. More important than anything else right now is sharing the love and forgiveness of Jesus.
I want others to enter eternal life. This is so important to me that I am willing to risk my own life to help others get to heaven. For example, if a loved one was deathly ill with COVID-19, I would want to visit them to share the Gospel. I want to love them by sharing the love of Jesus.
