“What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.”
James 4:14
Do you have big plans for the New Year? Perhaps you are looking forward to a trip. Perhaps you are seriously contemplating a career change, or you might intend to retire. You might be working out the details for a home renovation. You may not have any big plans, but are anticipating much of the same routine.
The Apostle James has a serious reminder about making plans in our lives. “Now listen, you who say, ‘Today or tomorrow we will go to this or that city, spend a year there, carry on business and make money’” (4:13). He is addressing us as we make plans. Next we hear his serious reminder: “What is your life? You are a mist that appears for a little while and then vanishes.” Mists do not last very long. We see them in the morning as the sun is rising, and then they disappear in the heat. The Holy Spirit through the apostle puts us in our place with the stark reality that life is short.
When we plan, we do so with the shortness of life in mind. Our lives could end quickly, from a car accident or a virus. The God who sent his Son to rescue sinners could take believers in Christ to eternal glory any day. Those who do not believe in Christ could be quickly condemned to hell. What we anticipate happening on any given day could shift in ways we never imagined. James reminds us, “You do not even know what will happen tomorrow” (4:14).
So we plan humbly. James tells us: “You ought to say, ‘If it is the Lord's will, we will live and do this or that.’” God’s will for believers in Christ is always good and gracious. Christians have this confidence because God the Father gave his Son to rescue sinners from sin and death.
Because Christ rose from the dead, everyone who trusts in him will live forever in heavenly joy and peace. Since he has already given his Son, he will work out for his children on earth all that happens for their ultimate and eternal good.
In whatever plans we make (and the Lord wants us to plan our lives in an orderly way), we should entrust ourselves to him and seek his blessing. Then we are confident that he leads us day by day, and will make our plans turn out for our best. Above all, we rejoice in his mercy and love in Christ.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.