Psalm 34:8 says “Taste and see that the Lord is good. Oh, the joys of those who take refuge in him!”
This beloved verse stands out to me for one strange reason. It’s the word refuge. What does it mean to take refuge?
Refuge means to find shelter from dangerous conditions. We take refuge in our warm houses during sub-zero temperatures. We take refuge in basements during high straight-line winds. Refuge in this verse implies that we are in dangerous circumstances.
Dangerous circumstances do not seem like a likely place to find joy and yet the scripture declares that when we seek refuge in the Lord we will find great joy!
The Bible calls us to avoid the temptations of seeking refuge in other things. We can’t take refuge in politics or government. They shift and change. Political leaders were never meant to be a source of refuge. Perhaps, that is why so many are troubled and lacking joy in this time. Perhaps, they sought refuge and joy in politics.
2020 showed us clearly we can’t take refuge in our health and lifestyle. They can be harshly affected by sickness, disease, safety restrictions. Perhaps, so many are lacking joy today because they sought refuge in health and lifestyle.
It should be no surprise to us that life can be difficult. Jesus tells us in John 16:33 “In this world, you may have trouble.” Followers of Jesus should not be shocked when hard times come upon us. Rather they are an opportunity given by God to see where we are seeking our refuge.
I want to give two challenges today.
First, if you find yourself lacking joy, ask yourself, where I am putting my trust? What am I trying to get joy out of? When we seek refuge and joy from the things of this world, ultimately we will always come up dry. We are attempting to draw water from a dry well.
Jesus invites us to put our trust in Him and to drink water that will always satisfy, water springing up to eternal life. When we turn to this living well we can taste and see that the Lord is very very good. He supplies joy and peace that surpass all understanding.
Secondly, if you find yourself today abounding in the joy and peace of the Lord, would you share that with the people around you? Would you share that peace with a world that desperately needs it?
