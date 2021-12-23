In the Gospel of Luke chapter 1, we read… “And the angel said unto her, fear not, Mary: for thou hast found favor with God. And, behold, thou shalt conceive in thy womb, and bring forth a son, and shalt call his name Jesus.
He shall be great, and shall be called the Son of the Highest: and the Lord God shall give unto him the throne of his father David: And he shall reign over the house of Jacob for ever; and of his kingdom there shall be no end.”
This scripture deals with the angelic visit to Mary the virgin concerning the work and ministry of the Lord Jesus Christ, the world’s redeemer who was to be conceived in her womb by the Spirit of God. This event is known as the incarnation of Christ, God becoming man.
As we approach Christmas, we have to look at this great salutation of the angel Gabriel to Mary. First of all this event is now history.
It happened exactly as she was told and we now rejoice in the fact that Jesus came into the world through her womb to become man’s only hope of redemption and salvation!
But what would be different today had the Lord Jesus not have been born into the world?
First of all in the spirit world, Satan would be the eternal lord of the earth holding all men eternally captive to sin and its penalty.
All men would be subject to the powers of darkness and the taunt of demonic spirits with no reprieve.
Hell would be the eternal destiny of every human upon the end of one’s life, with no hope of heaven. There would be no escape from the wrath of God to come for there would be no savior to rescue us. Eternal death would reign for there would be no hope of eternal life.
Without the coming of Christ and crucifixion of the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world through his atoning death on the cross there would no hope of resurrection from the dead, no hope of deliverance from sin and its devastation in this life, no comfort at funerals, no hymns to sing, no preachers and no churches for there would be no message to preach, no reason to gather.
There would be no one to pray too, no foundation of righteousness, no word of God, no Bible for there would be nothing to point us to, no love for God is love, no access to heaven, no streets of gold to one day walk upon for we would all be locked in eternal misery as lost and forsaken for the apostle Paul tells us that “If Christ be not raised, your faith is in vain…” which leads us to Paul’s grim hopeless outlook “let us eat and drink; for tomorrow we die.”
But the good news is he came! As Mary was told, his name shall be called Jesus, for his name means Jehovah saves!
He shall be great for in his name and atoning work, he has become the savior of all mankind!
He shall be called the Son of the highest for he is God!
He shall be given the throne of his father David meaning he came through the linage of the great King David and will one day eternally reign upon the earth as the world’s eternal King!
He will reign over Jacob, which tells us that Israel will be eternally restored back to God and become the leading nation in the world as foretold and promised to Abraham under the rule and reign of Jesus Christ!
And His kingdom shall have no end meaning he is coming again to renovate the earth as foretold in scripture and under his reign, peace, eternal peace will forever flourish under the rule of the one who came to the world and of the one by whom we have a reason to celebrate Christmas!
May God bless you this Christmas season!
