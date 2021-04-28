What is this “Confirmation Day” we hear about at this time of year, which is connected to some churches. You might even wonder if you might be missing out on something that is really important.
What is most important is not a particular confirmation day or everything that someone might see happening on that particular confirmation day, but rather what has really led up to that day and also what happens after that day.
The Confirmation Day is intended to give those who have received basic instruction in the truths of God’s Word the opportunity publicly to confess their faith in God and their Savior before the church. The congregation is also informed that these believers have sufficient scriptural understanding and spiritual maturity to receive the Lord’s Supper. For such reasons, the Confirmation Day is a big day.
It is extremely important for all of us, children and adults, to study and grow in God’s word every day, to confess and believe from our hearts that Jesus Christ is our savior, to be able to examine ourselves before receiving the Lord’s Supper and to receive the Lord’s Supper often.
God’s word says, “As for you, continue in the things you have learned and about which you have become convinced. You know from whom you learned them and that from infancy you have known the Holy Scriptures, which are able to make you wise for salvation through faith in Christ Jesus.” (2 Timothy 3:14-15)
The focus must always be on the good news about Jesus as our savior and lord.
The “Confirmation Day” stresses the importance of Christian instruction and continuing in God’s word. It points to the glorious gift our savior gives us in his Supper. It reminds us that he gives us his very body and blood to assure us of his forgiveness and to strengthen our faith.
The “Confirmation Day” is meaningless if viewed apart from the instruction in God’s truth and faith in God's Word. This instruction imparts the basic teachings of Christianity and provides the knowledge necessary for growth toward Christian maturity. The instruction in God’s word also lays a foundation upon which the Christian will build for a lifetime.
God has commanded us to instruct children and adults in his truth. The “Confirmation Day” is valuable only so long as people understand its purpose and recognize the importance of continued instruction and participation in worship and the Lord’s Supper.
Are you missing out on something that is really important in regard to “confirmation." If you are not growing in God’s word and faith in Jesus as your savior, if you are not baptized in God’s name, if you have not been prepared for the Lord’s Supper and receiving it regularly, then “yes” you are missing out.
We, pastors of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Church, love you and truly and sincerely want to help. Call on us anytime and you will receive what is most important.
