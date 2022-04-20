This past Sunday was Easter, the most important celebration of the Christian faith. Many people love Christmas, but it’s Jesus’s death and resurrection that gives full meaning and purpose to his birth.
Easter season is also a time of celebrating renewal, newness, and the life in nature that springs up out of the death of winter. Paradoxically, many of the past few days of this season have been chilly, dreary and muddy. Despite being springtime, many of the trees, fields and lawns remain seemingly unattractive and lifeless. Yet, underneath the mud and decay of last years growth, new life is springing up.
Spring is a time of transition. It may not look like it on the surface, but underneath the soil seeds are being prepared to crack open and produce new life. Tree sap, unseen and unheard, is being drawn up and down with the trunks of trees delivering nutrients and awakening the trees to a new year of creating and growing.
We often only think of green grass, sunshine, and flowers when we think of spring; but none of that would be possible without the dark, wet, and cold days and nights that precede.
It’s a reminder that even in our most difficult seasons of life there is hope and purpose at work beneath the surface. These seasons and days are opportunities to reflect, reposition and prepare for the growth and new life that is yet to come.
In John 12:23-26: Jesus replied, “Now the time has come for the Son of Man to enter into his glory. I tell you the truth, unless a kernel of wheat is planted in the soil and dies, it remains alone. But its death will produce many new kernels—a plentiful harvest of new lives.
In Isaiah 61:10-11: I am overwhelmed with joy in the Lord my God! For he has dressed me with the clothing of salvation and draped me in a robe of righteousness. I am like a bridegroom dressed for his wedding or a bride with her jewels. The Sovereign Lord will show his justice to the nations of the world. Everyone will praise him! His righteousness will be like a garden in early spring, with plants springing up everywhere.
In Song of Solomon 2:10-13:
My lover said to me, “Rise up, my darling!
Come away with me, my fair one!
Look, the winter is past,
and the rains are over and gone.
The flowers are springing up,
the season of singing birds has come,
and the cooing of turtledoves fills the air.
The fig trees are forming young fruit,
and the fragrant grapevines are blossoming.
Rise up, my darling! Come away with me, my fair one!”
