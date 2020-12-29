Good Riddance 2020!
I actually received a card for this from my non-religious friends. It may have been the best holiday season card I have ever received.
I don’t think anyone is going to shed a tear at the close of this year. We had a global pandemic, riots, political tension, conflicts, natural disasters, and the list continues. We are so grateful to turn the new calendar year that we are ready to agree that 2020 never even existed. Yet, as we reflect upon the ending to this very memorable year, I invite us to look back and give thanks.
It may seem challenging or even impossible to look back at 2020 and find gratitude. We can easily list all the experiences we never want to go through again, masks and temperature checks, nasal swabs and fear. Yet, there were good moments.
Marriages and childbirth happened, love was found, friendships and relationships grew. Creativity thrived. So many discovered new ways to share, connect, include and embrace. Pets were adopted in record numbers. Neighbors connected and helped one another get by. Teachers, medical professionals, truck drivers and many others finally received the recognition and gratitude they deserved. Awareness of disparities and privilege opened our eyes to the needs of others. We realized that we are all connected but experience life differently. We found ways to survive, some achieving new successes and thriving, others being thankful to wake up another day.
We have been through unprecedented times. None of us have ever experienced a year like 2020 and I am sure many of us are praying to never do it again. But I am reminded of a famous quote by Alice Morse Earle “Everyday may not be good, but there is good in everyday.”
2020 is coming to an end and we are very grateful for the new year beginning, perhaps more thankful the ever. But do not forget the good in 2020.
Just as my grandfather regaled me with stories of ketchup sandwiches and life in the Great Depression with a sparkle in his eye, may we one day share those same stories of the year 2020. One day, may we smile as we share about the year we couldn’t hug and the year we discovered and created new ways to connect, relate and live.
May we share stories of the thousands of masks sewed by loved ones and the tireless efforts of everyone trying to figure it out. May we share the lessons learned, of empathy, compassion and understanding, realizing that even in the same storm, we all experience the disaster differently. And may we end the year closer than we began, realizing that we really do need one another.
My prayer, as we enter 2021, is for compassion and empathy to thrive, judgments to cease and for the powerful love of God to envelope everyone of us. In 2021, may we find peace, hope and gratitude.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.