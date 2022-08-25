You may be familiar with the story of Mary and Martha, two sisters who, along with their brother, Lazarus, were among Jesus’ best friends in the New Testament. I
n the Gospel of Luke (Ch. 10:38-42), Martha and Mary are hosting Jesus at home and Mary leaves “all the work” to Martha in order to go and sit at Jesus’ feet to listen to his teaching. Martha, overworked and anxious to be a good host asks Jesus to send Mary back to help her. And in what many, especially at the time, considered a surprising move, Jesus gently admonishes Martha not to scold Mary, but to let her stay and learn for Mary has "chosen the better part’."
This story is not only about women and their roles in the church, as Jesus welcomes Mary to the circle of men who were learning at his feet that evening. It is a story for men, too—for Michaels and Marks as well as Marys and Marthas. It is about how to both learn and to do as disciples.
Jesus is not pitting the sisters against one another, nor is he creating a hierarchy of modes of discipleship. When he tells Martha that Mary has “chosen the better part,” Jesus is gently calling Martha and all of us back, reminding her that she lives and serves, as we all do, in the name of Jesus, the One who has knocked upon her door and who now abides in the midst of her activities.
All of our work holds the possibility of divine in-breaking. Jesus simply wants us not to lose sight of Him. How easy is it to say: “I will pick up my Bible, read that book I set aside, take some time in the morning to pray, walk in the garden or even around the block — take time period -- when I get that next task done?” All the best work we do is just lovely thoughts and gracious acts if it is not truly done with a heart full of the love of Christ and done genuinely in Christ’s name. If we do not feed our souls, if we don’t take time to be Marys, our Martha work can become empty and exhausting.
What Jesus offers, is the continuous and crucial choice that each of us must make, in all that we do, between remembering Jesus or forgetting Him. This is a Gospel story that calls us to remember. This is a Gospel story in which Martha is asked — as we are — to do this — all of this, everything — in remembrance of Him.
There is always more to be done. Much of it will be different from what we have done before. The kingdom requires us to roll up our sleeves. But as we do so, we cannot forget that we do not act by ourselves or for ourselves. We do so in and through the power of God’s peace. That is the "better part."
