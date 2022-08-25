In the Pulpit

Rev. Monica Burkert-Brist

You may be familiar with the story of Mary and Martha, two sisters who, along with their brother, Lazarus, were among Jesus’ best friends in the New Testament. I

n the Gospel of Luke (Ch. 10:38-42), Martha and Mary are hosting Jesus at home and Mary leaves “all the work” to Martha in order to go and sit at Jesus’ feet to listen to his teaching. Martha, overworked and anxious to be a good host asks Jesus to send Mary back to help her. And in what many, especially at the time, considered a surprising move, Jesus gently admonishes Martha not to scold Mary, but to let her stay and learn for Mary has "chosen the better part’."

