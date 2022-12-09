Presents or Presence? Both are nice, but, if pressed to pick only one, which one do you pick? This week has been filled with many activities. Sitting at Watertown High School’s excellent Christmas concert on Monday night, they didn’t sing about presents, but presence, of a Savior, in Jesus who would be born for us. Then, watching the students after the concert was over, they quickly found their parents, family members and friends who were there to support them. They were happy to see those who made their presence known at the concert with hugs, smiles and visiting.
Watching Watertown High School girls’ basketball on Tuesday night, which was also parents’ night. The players were introduced along with their parents. They gave their parents a flower and a note card with some writing on it. It was well done. The players were able to thank their parents for their presence at their games, driving them to practices, supporting them and taking a great interest in their life. Again, there were hugs, smiles and visiting. The score of the game probably won’t be remembered as time passes, but it will be remembered that parents were there for the child.
By the time you read this article, there will have taken place a Midweek Advent Worship Service, Daycare Christmas Program and a Watertown High School boys basketball game. In each of these times, presence will be more important than presents. Again, there will be hugs, smiles and visiting.
Presents may get returned after Christmas, the child may play with the box more than the present or the present might get broken. As the years pass, many presents will be forgotten, but we will remember who we spent Christmas with in life. We make a Christmas list and hope we get it all. With Jesus born on Christmas Day, we do get it all, presents and presence!
Jesus is born in Bethlehem to live in our world. He has a presence with the poor, lame, outcast and sinner. Jesus daily leads us through joys and the valley of the shadow of death. Jesus hears us as we pray, casting our burden on Him because He cares for us. Jesus gives us the gifts of forgiveness of sins and eternal life in heaven through His death and resurrection alone. Jesus places around us people who laugh, cry, pray and live life with us and point us to the Savior, Jesus. Jesus is still there when all the Christmas stuff is put away. We daily invite Jesus to sit at our table, guide our steps and care for us.
Think about your life. Who has God placed in your life to live life with you and point you to the cross, and walk alongside you as a brother or sister in Christ? Who do you walk alongside in life, showing your presence in life? Showing up as a supporter is great, but we want to go a step further and show others Jesus.
