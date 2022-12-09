In the Pulpit

Rev. Douglas Bergelin

Presents or Presence? Both are nice, but, if pressed to pick only one, which one do you pick? This week has been filled with many activities. Sitting at Watertown High School’s excellent Christmas concert on Monday night, they didn’t sing about presents, but presence, of a Savior, in Jesus who would be born for us. Then, watching the students after the concert was over, they quickly found their parents, family members and friends who were there to support them. They were happy to see those who made their presence known at the concert with hugs, smiles and visiting.

Watching Watertown High School girls’ basketball on Tuesday night, which was also parents’ night. The players were introduced along with their parents. They gave their parents a flower and a note card with some writing on it. It was well done. The players were able to thank their parents for their presence at their games, driving them to practices, supporting them and taking a great interest in their life. Again, there were hugs, smiles and visiting. The score of the game probably won’t be remembered as time passes, but it will be remembered that parents were there for the child.

